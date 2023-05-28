David de Gea saved a penalty during the first half of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

United were in danger of going 2-0 down against Fulham at Old Trafford when referee Robert Jones awarded the visitors a penalty in the 24th minute.

Fulham were already 1-0 up at the time thanks to a 19th-minute goal from Kenny Tete.

Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up to take the spot-kick against De Gea, who has a poor record when it comes to saving penalties.

But on what potentially could be his final appearance for the Red Devils, De Gea produced a fine save to keep United in the contest.

Video: De Gea saves Mitrovic’s penalty

Watch De Gea’s save here:

The Spaniard didn’t seem to know what to do after making a rare penalty save.

He rose to his feet and then booted the ball into the crowd.

Per Tyrone Marshall from the Manchester Evening News, almost every player celebrated with De Gea afterwards.

The 32-year-old has now saved six of the 39 penalties that he’s faced in the Premier League since 2011.

It was De Gea's first penalty save at Old Trafford since denying Leighton Baines in October 2014.

Jadon Sancho then levelled the scores with the equaliser before half-time.