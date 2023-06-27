Manchester United and David de Gea have been going back and forth in regard to a contract extension for a while.

After much negotiation, De Gea reportedly put pen-to-paper on fresh terms to extend his stay at Old Trafford until the club decided to back out of the agreed proposal, according to The Athletic.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper had agreed to a substantial reduction in his weekly wages considering he currently pockets £375,000 per week.

Now, after withdrawing that offer, United have come back to the negotiating table with terms that have been reduced even further.

Understandably, De Gea, who has played 545 games for the club, hasn't been in a rush to accept that deal.

With growing interest coming from the Saudi Pro League as they continue their raid of the Premier League, discussions between all parties continue, but the Spaniard’s future remains up in the air.

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove in the 2022/23 campaign, reservations exist over De Gea's ball-playing ability.

As Erik ten Hag embarks on season two of his United career, he is tipped to implement a possession-based blueprint - a style which De Gea isn't particularly suited to.

Will David de Gea sign a new contract at Manchester United?

The last remaining player from the Sir Alex Ferguson era could soon be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford as he and the club are struggling to reach an agreement that suits all involved.

Joining from Atlético Madrid in 2011, the then-20-year-old was tipped as Edwin van der Sar’s successor and has been a mainstay since.

.

As previously mentioned, the 45-cap Spanish international, who has claimed he wants to continue playing at the top level, has received offers from elsewhere.

A reunion with his fellow teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the cards, seeing as De Gea has been offered a lucrative deal from Saudi Arabia.

As his contract with his current employers enters its final days and United’s interest in various options growing, it might be the optimal time for the long-term servant to move on.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United smiles during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Who could replace David de Gea at Manchester United?

The 13-time Premier League champions have been actively looking in this market for a goalkeeper, but whether that is as a replacement or alternative is yet to be known.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana has been eyed as Ten Hag’s ideal acquisition, seeing as the pair worked together during their time at Ajax.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported Onana’s agent, Albert Botines, has met with representatives of the club to discuss a deal for his Cameroonian client.

Another option is Diogo Costa, who currently plies his trade at FC Porto.

Diogo Dalot has hailed the young goalkeeper as “world class”, though the Portuguese club’s £66 million valuation may prove too much of a risk for the Premier League club.

The next couple of weeks are an important part of United’s summer window, especially in the goalkeeper department.