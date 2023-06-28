David de Gea, if it wasn't for a faulty fax machine, would have left Manchester United for Real Madrid back in 2015.

In the highly-exciting world of football transfers, stories of near-misses and 'what could have been' are a dime a dozen.

However, none are as peculiar as the thwarted move of De Gea from United to Real Madrid in 2015, a move that was halted not by disputes over money, or a last-minute change of heart, but by a fax machine.

Why didn't David de Gea join Real Madrid in 2015?

Back in 2015, David de Gea, the renowned Spanish goalkeeper, was at the peak of his career at Man United.

His stellar performances and sheer consistency caught the eye of the Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

And while he played for Atletico Madrid, allure of returning to his home city and playing for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world was seemingly too enticing for DDG to pass up.

As the 2015 summer transfer window drew to a close, negotiations between United and Real Madrid were intensifying. De Gea's contract at United was due to expire the following summer, and Real Madrid seemed to be the most likely destination for the Spanish keeper.

In the hours leading up to the deadline, a transfer agreement was finally reached. De Gea would move to Real Madrid, with Keylor Navas moving in the opposite direction. All that remained was the necessary paperwork.

The relevant documents were being finalised and prepared for submission to La Liga's offices. The infamous Spanish tax forms were at the heart of the matter - a requirement to be processed via a fax machine.

As the clock ticked down, the tax machine that was processing the final documents malfunctioned. It's still unclear whether it was a technological failure or an issue with the timeliness of the paperwork, but the outcome was that the necessary documents were not submitted to La Liga before the deadline.

The deal fell apart in the eleventh hour, a victim of technology, administrative oversight, or perhaps a bit of both, so de Gea's high-profile move to Real Madrid was cancelled due to an issue with a fax machine.

The fallout was dramatic, with both clubs releasing statements blaming the other for the collapsed deal. However, de Gea remained professional throughout the ordeal, signing a new contract with United and continuing to deliver excellent performances.

In an era where multi-million dollar deals are negotiated over encrypted messaging apps and contracts are signed digitally, it is perhaps fitting that one of the most talked-about transfer sagas of the decade was thwarted by a mundane piece of office machinery.

Is David de Gea leaving Manchester United?

While de Gea didn't end up leaving Man United in 2015, it seems like an exit from Old Trafford may be taking place this month.

The Spaniard's contract with The Red Devils is set to expire at the end of June, and as of now, the shot-stopper has not put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

However, The Athletic reported this week that DDG actually agreed to a new deal with United higher-ups, for dramatically reduced wages, but that has fallen apart.

The report claims that United pulled the plug on the deal, which has been deemed as a ruthless act by fans, meaning that the keeper's future is massively up in the air.

Should de Gea leave United, which seems likely at this stage, the Premier League outfit will be in the market for a new number one, with the likes of David Raya, Andre Onana and Diogo Costa likely being considered.

As for de Gea, a move to Saudi Arabia, given his high-profile status as one of the last decade's best goalkeepers, and the large wages that the country's PIF could offer him, seems the most likely outcome.