David de Gea had an afternoon to forget on Sunday for Manchester United against West Ham.

And not only was he at fault for the only goal of the game, but footage has since emerged of another clanger he made during the match.

Football fans have been divided on the shot-stopper for a while now, with some appreciating his extraordinary saves at times while others believe that United could improve on him.

This season, the Spaniard’s performances have been zoomed in on, particularly as his current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer.

But under that microscope, De Gea has produced some howlers this season, most recently against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals and then on Sunday against struggling West Ham.

His most recent mistake led to widespread criticism, with Danny Murphy saying on Match of the Day that United need to replace their goalkeeper if they want to compete for league titles.

Another De Gea mistake in the game surfaces

And while his mistake for the goal made all the headlines, fans have since highlighted another error that the goalkeeper made in the game.

De Gea’s distribution has been criticised by fans in the past, and a mistake in the second half only emphasised that point.

Early in the second half, the ball is played to De Gea, with two United players either side of him.

But somehow, the 32-year-old plays his side into trouble by giving the ball away to West Ham’s attackers.

Panicking defenders eventually snuff out any danger and the error goes unpunished, but United should never have been in that position in the first place.

You can watch the footage for yourselves below.

Video: De Gea plays his side into trouble

Both United fans and rival supporters have jumped on the footage, with there being a general sense of disbelief around what happened.

Even more staggering considering that many thought of De Gea as being the best goalkeeper in the world at one point.

Ten Hag: We would not be in this position without him

De Gea's blunder means that the Red Devils have lost two matches on the spin, with fifth placed Liverpool just a point behind having played a game more.

But despite the fury from supporters, Ten Hag publicly backed his player after the defeat and said that he wanted him to stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

“He has the most clean sheets in the Premier League,” the Dutchman said. “We would not be in this position without him.

“That happens but I think as a team you have to deal with it, you have to show character, and be resilient and bounce back, and that’s what this team will do.”

United and De Gea will have the opportunity to show that character when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 13 May.

A win will be vital for their top-four hopes. Lose again, and the door could be open for Liverpool to secure a top-four finish after all their troubles this season.