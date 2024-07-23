Highlights David de Gea has multiple club options on the table after leaving Manchester United in 2023.

A decision on his future is expected to be revealed soon, with reports of interest from various clubs worldwide including potential retirement.

De Gea looks most likely to join an Italian, MLS, or Saudi club as he begins a new chapter.

David de Gea has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2023. Since then, there has been a great deal of speculation about where he could end up.

The Spanish goalkeeper may soon be in line to join a new club, however, according to the latest reports. Indeed, it appears the 33-year-old has options in Saudi Arabia, America, Italy and even the Premier League.

De Gea Could Reveal Major News "next week"

Rules out Premier League return

On July 20, De Gea dropped a rather cryptic message on social media as he simply shared an hourglass emoji. For those well-versed in internet lingo, this likely implies that a decision on his future will soon be made.

While nothing has been confirmed, a report in The Athletic has revealed that the former Manchester United shot-stopper has a number of options available to him at this moment in time. Journalist Guillermo Rai wrote:

"Sources close to De Gea — kept anonymous to protect relationships — said the former Manchester United goalkeeper had several options on the table, including a club in Saudi Arabia, one in the U.S. and one in Italy. An English club has also expressed interest, but the player does not want to return to the country after his 12-year association with United. De Gea expects to have news about his future next week."

Related The 13 Highest-Paid Manchester United Players of All Time Manchester United have handed out a number of lucrative contracts in recent years.

It is certainly interesting to note that he has ruled out a return to the Premier League. With 415 appearances in the English top-flight – winning two Golden Gloves and keeping 147 clean sheets – it's not hard to see why teams would be keen on picking up the goalkeeper on a free transfer.

However, De Gea was heavily scrutinised by the media in his final season at Old Trafford, which may explain why he wants to avoid English football at this stage in his career. He also spent 12 years with Man United, so he may also have a sense of loyalty there.

That said, the Red Devils didn't treat him so well in his final months as they took an age to decide whether or not to let him leave. Club legend Rio Ferdinand even said: "I'm just a little bit gutted with how the club have handled this."

De Gea Premier League Stats at Man United Games 415 Clean Sheets 147 Goals Conceded 446 Saves 1,157 Penalty Saves 5 Errors leading to goal 17 League Titles 1 Golden Gloves 2

De Gea Keeping Himself Fit

Did consider retiring

It remains to be seen what exact clubs are interested in the Spaniard but he could remain in Europe next term with an Italian team – presumably from Serie A – said to be interested. If he is ready for a new chapter, he could join Lionel Messi and co in MLS, or Cristiano Ronaldo and co in the Saudi Pro League.

At the very least, De Gea has been keeping himself busy during his 12 months off, spending his time "playing padel, staying fit, going out for dinners with friends, running an esports team and attending United Women's matches."

It's understood that he has considered becoming another top player to take an early retirement – after Toni Kroos this summer – but it appears as though the former Spain international will join at least one more club before deciding to call it quits.

Stats via Premier League.