Manchester United returned to action following their humiliating mauling at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool by brushing aside Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 first leg at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side were 4-1 victors on the night, firmly putting a foot in the final eight. It would take another catastrophe from the Red Devils should they fail to qualify from here, despite being away in the second leg, the work appears all but done.

Despite the successful evening, some United fans are still far from impressed and have taken to social media to discuss one player in particular, David de Gea. His distribution has been singled out of his performance and it isn’t pretty viewing for the Spanish shot-stopper.

David de Gea vs Real Betis

His distribution on the night was very poor, there’s no denying that, especially when you see the compilation that shows all of his misplaced passes. Just the fact a compilation was made about it shows how often he let himself and his team down.

United were put in serious danger on a number of occasions thanks to the goalkeeper who seemed to find the opposition and the crowd more than his own teammates with his distribution on the evening.

The video that has gone viral on Twitter is certainly brutal, with fans jumping on the footage to add their thoughts

on the performance of the number one. The caption reads: “David de Gea v Real Betis – Spain’s 10th choice goalkeeper??” This is just the start of the slamming he gets.

Video: David de Gea’s distribution was awful against Real Betis

Man United fans have been quick to share the compilation, having their say on his performance and future at the club, and it isn’t good. One fan claimed: “Sabotaged us vs Sevilla in 2018 and 2020, Barca in 2019, tried it against Barca this season but Casemiro bailed him, tried it today vs Betis but the post bailed him out. I’m convinced he’s a double agent.”

Another fan remarked: “Get me a competent GK asap.”

Whereas another comment read: “Don’t have the energy to rant anymore on this fella lol. It’s a routine now for him. Make some cam saves & shiz while repeating same clownery every game.”

Someone else added: “Teams must love it when they see the ball going back to him.”

There’s plenty more too in the replies and quote tweets of the embedded video, De Gea had a Thursday evening to forget.