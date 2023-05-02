Sparring footage of a prime David Haye coming up against a young Deontay Wilder nine years ago can be found on YouTube, and it shows a massive gulf in class between the two heavyweights.

Disclaimer, however, before we continue, that is to be expected considering it was Haye in his prime and a very youthful and inexperienced Wilder.

The video was uploaded back in 2013 by Ross Woolgrove, a boxing coach who at the time was based in Cyprus training several top-level fighters. It has since accumulated nearly four million views.

The short one-minute video reminds everyone of the level that Haye was at back in his prime. During his illustrious career, the Brit won titles in the cruiserweight division as well as the heavyweight division, famously and iconically defeating Russian Nikolai Valuev back in 2009, despite being nine inches shorter than him and 45kg lighter than him!

Video: David Haye sparring Deontay Wilder

However, he does also have blemishes on his record, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in arguably the biggest fight of his career and then losing twice to Tony Bellew before eventually retiring from the sport.

The footage shows a much younger Wilder, who seemingly hadn't reached the abilities he carries now, being schooled by Haye, who showed precise movement and accurate shots that continued to land.

There were three shots in particular that look absolutely massive, with Wilder recklessly swinging and missing at one point as well... something you could argue he still does to this day.

Though despite being younger, he was still a heavyweight contender who then became the heavyweight champion and was America's first for many years, with him defending the title from 2015 to 2020 10 times before colliding with rival Tyson Fury.

Both men went on to have good careers. Despite ending his pro career with back-to-back defeats to Bellew, Haye returned in 2021 and beat Joe Fournier, who faces KSI this month. Whereas Wilder looks to re-climb to the top after a career-defining trilogy with Fury, and according to rumours, he could face Anthony Joshua later this year.

Haye's future in the ring still remains under question, and if he were to fight again it would surely only be on an exhibition level, but one thing will always be certain, at his prime he was a top level boxer who had a brilliant career.