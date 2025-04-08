David Haye took on his fair share of heavy punchers throughout his career, but none hit harder than one particular heavyweight, according to the man himself.

Haye started his career as a cruiserweight fighter, where he was dominant, winning the European cruiserweight title and becoming the unified cruiserweight champion in the process. The Brit would go on to defeat Enzo Maccarinelli in 2008, his last cruiserweight fight, to unify the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles.

Later that year, ‘The Hayemaker’ faced Monte Barrett in his first heavyweight bout. The fight itself proved to be a walk in the park for Haye, who won in the fifth round via TKO after knocking his opponent down four times and barely receiving any hits himself in return.

Despite this comfortable victory, the hits Haye did receive were impactful enough and left a lasting impression on the Brit. It could just be because they were the first punches he received while in the heavyweight division, but Haye would later name Barrett as the hardest hitter he’s ever faced, despite going on to face some huge names in his career.

During their ‘Best I Faced’ segment, Haye told Ring Magazine: “I remember him (Barrett) hitting me and being shocked at the difference in punch power between him and the cruiserweights. He was a very heavy-handed guy."

At the time of the contest, Haye weighed just 97.5kg, whereas Barrett weighed in at 102.5kg, so maybe that had something to do with the power he was feeling.