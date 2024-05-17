Highlights David Haye has offered a bizarre prediction for Tyson Fury's showdown with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

Former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye has offered a bizarre prediction for Tyson Fury's showdown with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. The pair are set to meet for the undisputed world titles at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career.

Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all this weekend. The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches. Ahead of the original date, the 35-year-old looked to be in the shape of his life.

David Haye's Bizarre Prediction For Fury vs Usyk

The former world champion has a habit of going against the Brit

The boxing community have been left torn and are barely able to separate both Fury and Usyk, with many anticipating a tight showdown.

Haye, who was speaking on the White & Jordan, show has given his thoughts ahead of the mouthwatering contest and has bizarrely suggested he expects the judges to score the contest as a majority draw.

"I see a points decision, if there is a stoppage I'd sway towards Tyson Fury. But if it does go to points and it is remotely close, I see a majority draw. I think two of the judges will have it a draw so we get the rematch. "I had a dream about this fight, I thought Usyk won and the judges scored it a draw so I was kicking up a stink about it. The judging recently hasn't made a lot of sense, but I think it makes sense for everybody if it is a draw."

Haye's prediction doesn't seem as crazy as many would think as Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is already preparing for the rematch. Regardless of the result on the 18th of May, the pair won't have to wait long to share the ring again.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick-off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year. That means that both men will have less than five months to recover from their first encounter before being obliged to step back into the ring.

'Hayemaker' Praises Fury's Preparation

He insists Fury is clearly taking the fight seriously

While he's known for his more unconventional boxing figure, the Brit looks leaner than ever, flexing his muscles and physique on a recent social media post.

Possessing a much more muscular figure that is usually associated with boxing, it shows just how seriously the Englishman is taking the bout.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 17/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

It'd appear Haye agrees as well - as he believes it's a positive indication that 'The Gypsy King' has taken preparations for the fight seriously.

"He looks very lean for Tyson Fury. For him to get in the shape, he has done more quality training and is now optimal for him,'' he continued.

"He looks as good as I've ever seen him look, and I'm interested to see him on the scales. It is a good indication that he is taking the fight very seriously. I think it will lead to a high-level technical fight, it will be a battle of that front leg."