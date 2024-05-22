Highlights David Haye's reaction to Oleksandr Usyk's barrage on Tyson Fury suggests he believed the fight should have been stopped in round nine.

Fury's comments post-fight and Usyk's split-decision victory added to the controversial nature of the heavyweight bout.

Despite the loss, Fury is focused on a rematch with Usyk and seems determined to take lessons learned into the ring with him.

Footage has emerged showing David Haye's reaction to the chaotic round nine of the undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

The former British boxer can be seen watching and reacting ringside as the fight continued between the two heavyweight giants. Haye looked as shaky as the Gypsy King, who was being hit by multiple punches from the Ukrainian in an explosive round of action, before the referee separated the two men, much to the displeasure and annoyance of the Hayemaker.

The fight was set to make history no matter who came out the victor, but it was the Ukrainian Usyk who became the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis all the way back in 1999, but the night was not short of controversy, with Haye himself not too shy to give his thoughts on fight night.

Usyk would eventually take the victory via split-decision after the fight went the distance, handing the Gypsy King the first loss of his professional career.

David Haye Not Happy With Referee

The Ukrainian may have started the night on the back foot, but he was able to turn things around, and round nine was one of the standout moments for the former cruiserweight. His explosive flurry of punches in the ninth rocked Fury multiple times, staggering him, and he was seemingly only being kept up by the ropes, relying on them numerous times.

However, speaking on TNT Sports Box Office, Haye said he feels that the new undisputed champion was denied the opportunity to secure that victory in style, claiming the fight should have been stopped in that round. Following the explosive flurry, the referee stepped in to allow Fury the count, with the Gypsy King stumbling across the ring after each punch.

“I don't know why the referee gave a count. I understand they say if the ropes are keeping you up, that means if anybody is on the ropes getting hit, the referee should jump in and give you a count. I thought the ref should have let him either finish him off or stop the fight. It seemed like a fair and square stoppage from my point of view.​​​​​​"​

Controversy Surrounded Fury vs Usyk

The round nine flurry was not the only controversial moment of the historic fight night in Saudi Arabia, as Usyk took the victory via split-decision after the fight went the distance. Had the Ukrainian taken the knockout victory in round nine, as Haye believes he should have been allowed the opportunity to do, perhaps the controversy surrounding the victory would not be discussed as much.

The Gypsy King has not been shy about his thoughts surrounding the fight either, even going as far as to suggest that Usyk had only won due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Fury has said he believes he was the victor in that fight, but is not focused on the past, with a rematch clause available to him.

Fury Focused on a Rematch

The Gypsy King all but confirmed his intentions of a rematch with his opponent in his post-fight conference, as he said the two would get back in the ring in October after taking some time to rest with their families.

Fury's perseverance was on display multiple times throughout the fight in Riyadh, refusing to be knocked down by some of the biggest shots that the Ukrainian could hit him with. However, it was not enough for the Brit to emerge victorious, and instead, he will have to take that lesson into his rematch when he enacts that clause.

Speaking post-fight, the two were full of nothing but praise for each other, with Usyk telling Fury he began preparing for the Gypsy King in 2008. Perhaps that preparation was what gave him the edge in this encounter, allowing him to grab a historical victory. The next time the two share the ring should be just as explosive as this first encounter.