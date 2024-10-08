Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has praised the club’s current deputy, Caoimhin Kelleher, as the 25-year-old is set for more game time after the international break.

It’s been a bright start to the season for Arne Slot’s Reds across all competitions. They sit top of the Premier League after seven games, have won both of their Champions League fixtures so far, and progressed to the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup with an emphatic win over West Ham last month.

Greater tests are to come, however, with their run of fixtures after the October internationals set to give a clearer indicator as to where the team is truly at. Their next 10 games include Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

James Raves About Liverpool Deputy

Kelleher will be called upon once again after the internationals

One of the driving forces behind Liverpool’s success in recent years has been the quality and depth of their entire squad, not just the starting line-up. The goalkeeping department is just one area of the pitch that they boast outstanding quality.

Kelleher was a regular in the Liverpool team last season due to Alisson’s lengthy spells on the sidelines. While the Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, his injury record is somewhat problematic.

However, former Reds shot-stopper James, speaking on the BBC’s Football Daily Podcast, explained why he has no concerns about Kelleher’s ability to step up in the absence of Alisson.

James said:

“Alisson is the best, he made that big save in the first half [against Palace], which as he normally does, had an influence on the outcome of the game. Kelleher can make the saves. He can play, his passing and ball control is fantastic as well. “The way Liverpool play, I think he fits into that quite comfortably. I think it’s more about having control of the game. They have had control of most, if not all, of their games so far, except for [Nottingham] Forest. So, I don’t think it’s going to be a crucial blow as Van Dijk [would be].”

The goalkeeper picked up an injury over the weekend

Regardless of Kelleher’s ability, Liverpool have been left sweating over the fitness of their number one after he picked up a hamstring injury in their Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Brazilian was forced off with a little over 10 minutes left to play at Selhurst Park, and due to Kelleher’s own absence as a result of illness, he was replaced by 23-year-old Vitezslav Jaros.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club are now awaiting the results of a scan on Alisson’s hamstring before placing a timescale on his recovery. Depending on the severity of the injury, he could be sidelined for some crucial matches against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal after the international break.

Alisson vs Kelleher 2023/24 stats for Liverpool (all competitions) Stat: Alisson Kelleher Appearances 32 26 Clean sheets 11 5 Goals conceded 32 32 Minutes played 2,880 2,400

Alisson missed 19 games in the 2023/24 season through illness, muscular problems, as well as a hamstring injury. Liverpool will hope the injury isn’t as serious as first feared, but will have no concerns about Kelleher’s ability to deputise in his absence.

Speaking after Saturday’s victory over Palace, Slot admitted they would likely be without their number one for at least their next three games across all competitions. That includes a visit to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.