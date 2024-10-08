It has been a fantastic start to the season for Liverpool, with just one defeat for their new manager, Arne Slot, so far. But, David James anticipates his former club may struggle after the international break, and has set them a points target when it comes to winning the league.

Slot had a huge challenge when he arrived at Liverpool in the summer, taking over the reins from the legendary Jürgen Klopp. The Dutchman is tasked with not only maintaining the high bar set by his predecessor, but has to do so while rebuilding the squad in his own image, and preparing for the inevitable departures of a number of key, experienced figures over the next year or two.

Naturally, Slot will be taking each hurdle as it comes, and he has won many plaudits in the early days of his tenure for the way he has got his Liverpool side playing. But, the next big challenge lies just around the corner according to James.

International Break Could Harm Liverpool

David James predicts disruption

As we head into another international break, Liverpool are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 18 points from seven matches. With the Anfield outfit on a run of six consecutive wins in all competitions, they will likely be wishing the break wasn't coming at all.

It is this disturbance that David James is concerned will derail Liverpool and harm their momentum, suggesting on the BBC's Premier League Review podcast that, when the players return from international duty, they will need more time to get back in the swing of things at club level and will suffer from not being around Slot for the next fortnight.

Related Ranking the 8 greatest Liverpool managers of all time The Liverpool dugout is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious seats in world football.

Discussing the issues and the evidence from the last international break, James said:

"My fear for Liverpool is, and I didn't want to say this publicly, but I have to now, because you've drawn me into it. "My fear for Liverpool is post international breaks. I think we saw that against Nottingham Forest. Simply because what I believe was the pre-season going into the beginning of the Premier League under Slot there, I think the team were just like, this is what we do. This is how we do it: Training, training, training. We do it in the game: Bang, bang, bang. We win games of football. "But, that first international break, it was ten days of not having Slot's training, and then they came back after a couple of days to try and get back into it. And it just didn't work against Forest."

Can Liverpool Win the Title?

90 points is the target

Still, if Liverpool can hold firm after the break, there is every chance they will be right up there come the end of the season. Indeed, James has outlined exactly what it will take for the Reds to be in the fight for the title.

He added:

"The way I see it, 90 points is what a team should be aiming for to win the league. Very basic, you know, win 30 games and lose the other eight. And if you kind of go by that model, it doesn't matter who you lose the other eight to, you still end up with 90 points, despite all the speed bumps. Lose them. That's fine, but make sure you win 30 games."

Premier League champions points tally (last five seasons) Team Points Manchester City (2023/24) 91 Manchester City (2022/23) 89 Manchester City (2021/22) 93 Manchester City (2020/21) 86 Liverpool (2019/20) 99

Liverpool have six wins already, so just another 24 to go if they are to reach James' target of 90 points for the season.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 08-10-24.