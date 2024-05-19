Highlights David Johnson's 2016 season included over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, ranking him 43rd all-time for YScm in one season.

From an injury-plagued season in 2017 to a trade to the Texans, Johnson's numbers fluctuated before being cut in 2021.

Johnson finishes his NFL career with 6,876 scrimmage yards and 57 touchdowns.

David Johnson, who played in the NFL for eight seasons, announced his retirement from football today, on his Instagram page.

Johnson was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 draft, at 86th overall. He began his rookie season as the backup for Chris Johnson, but quickly took on the heavy workload and wound up as an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist.

Johnson highlighted in his Instagram post that he is "looking forward to my next career path in life."

"I don't know exactly what that will be," Johnson added, "but I hope it will bring me the same passion, excitement, and love as football did!"

Johnson quickly became one of the elite dual threat running backs, garnering over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season, before eclipsing the 2,000 yard mark in 2016.

Johnson Was Briefly One of The NFL's Elite Running Backs

Johnson's 2016 season included over 2,000 yards from scrimmage

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson proved to be the breakout star of Bruce Arians' offense, an offense in which the Cardinals are now trying to live up to with the new additions they made this offseason. As for Johnson, he racked up 1,038 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season, and scored 12 touchdowns (eight rushing and four receiving). The Cardinals would make a run to the NFC Championship game that season.

The following season proved to be the best year of Johnson's otherwise injury-plagued career.

His 2016 season included:

293 carries for 1,239 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns

80 receptions for 879 yards and four receiving touchdowns

373 total touches to lead the NFL, with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns

The feat of 2,000 scrimmage yards has been reached 72 times in NFL history, with Johnson's 2016 season ranking him 43rd all-time for YScm in one season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Johnson finished the 2016 season third in voting for Offensive Player of the Year, behind Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately, injuries would soon derail Johnson's career. He missed all but one game in the 2017 season, dislocating his wrist in a Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. Johnson would bounce back in 2018, once again eclipsing 1,000 scrimmage yards at 1,386 with 10 total touchdowns.

After his numbers dipped in the 2019 season and Johnson faced more injury concerns, the Cardinals traded him to the Houston Texans prior to the 2020 season, in the deal that brought DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Johnson was able to eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards in his first season with Houston, but never quite became the same player he was in Arizona.

His total touches dipped from 180 in 2020 to 99 in 2021. After seeing action in 13 games and only starting in four, Johnson was cut by the Texans after the 2021 season.

He would eventually get signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice roster in November 22, and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Johnson played five games with the Saints, getting 12 carries for 24 yards and adding four catches for 47 yards.

Johnson went unsigned for the 2023 season and, so he finishes his career with 1,284 total touches for 6,876 scrimmage yards and 57 touchdowns. One can only wonder what Johnson's career could've amounted to had he been able to stay healthy.