Former Chelsea defender David Luiz has claimed that his former club has only one other world-class player aside from Cole Palmer. The Englishman has been the man of the moment at Stamford Bridge ever since he arrived from Manchester City in 2023, and would go on to be crowned the English Player of the Year in 2024 following his incredible start to life in London.

Luiz, who managed two stints himself in West London, played with a whole host of some of the best in the club's history, including John Terry, Frank Lampard, and Didier Drogba. However, he believes only one other current star comes remotely close to hitting the same heights as the legendary trio.

Luiz Labels Enzo Fernandez as World-Class

Despite liking plenty of the Chelsea squad, the Argentine stands out with Palmer

Speaking to The Sun, Luiz claimed that aside from Palmer, the only other truly world-class player at Enzo Maresca's disposal was World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez. The midfielder arrived with lofty expectations following an impressive display in Qatar and a hefty transfer fee to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

While he has caused controversy off the pitch and not always hit the heights hoped of him on it, Luiz maintains that the Chelsea vice-captain is a top-drawer player:

"I love a lot of players at Chelsea but in particular Caicedo. He has some amazing qualities, he’s powerful. Enzo is another top player, a world-class one. But sometimes when collective results are good, then everybody judges individual performances in a different way. "Enzo is fantastic and at Chelsea he has many examples to follow to continue to improve."

As for Palmer, Luiz described him as being on "another level" and drew comparisons to Eden Hazard's time at the club, where the Belgian almost single-handedly guided the Blues to two Premier League titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer's 40 goal contributions in his debut season at Chelsea is better than Hazard's best record in a single season (33).

"Cole, like Eden, is on another level, he’s a world-class player," the 37-year-old stated. "He took a tough decision to leave Man City and it was the right one for him. Everybody can now see the amazing player that he is. I’m enjoying seeing him play."

Luiz also stated his belief that Palmer would've made it into the two best Chelsea teams the Brazilian played in, back in 2012 and 2017.

