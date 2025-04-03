David Moyes has come under fire for an "embarrassing" post-match interview following Everton's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Wednesday night. A decisive goal from Diogo Jota secured Liverpool's 100th Merseyside derby victory, bringing them one step closer to their 20th league title.

As expected, the match wasn't without controversy. Just seven weeks ago, the final-ever derby at Goodison Park was marked by two red cards and several contentious moments. That intensity carried over into this clash, proving once again that the so-called "friendly derby" is anything but. From James Tarkowski's reckless studs-up challenge on Alexis Mac Allister to Darwin Nunez receiving a questionable yellow card after being kicked by Jordan Pickford, Anfield played host to yet another fiery encounter.

Moyes, now winless in 20 Premier League games at Anfield, didn't take the result well, and his post-match remarks have left many puzzled.

David Moyes' 'Embarrassing' Post-Match Interview

The Scot has been slammed for seemingly not knowing the rules