David Moyes won his first major trophy as a football manager on Wednesday evening.

The Scotsman has had a long and successful stint in management.

However, despite managing the likes of Everton, Manchester United and now West Ham, he had never lifted a piece of silverware.

He finally ended that drought as his West Ham side defeated Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

The game was locked at 1-1 going into the final minutes of normal time.

Jarrod Bowen scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time as he raced away from Fiorentina's defence before finding a way past goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

David Moyes celebrates with his father after West Ham beat Fiorentina

Moyes finally lifted silverware in his 1,097th match as a football manager.

He celebrated ending his drought with his father, David Moyes senior, and it made for an incredibly wholesome moment.

Moyes let his father, 87 years old, wear his medal and you can watch a video of their celebrations below...

Moyes said after the match, per West Ham's official website: “This is fantastic. I’ve had a long career in football and you don’t get many moments like this but thankfully tonight we’ve got the result we’ve wanted.

On him putting the medal round his father's neck, Moyes added: “My Dad was here. I’ve just had a picture with him on the pitch and it was great.

"He’s still going strong and he wanted to come to the game. It’s a great moment to have your family at the game for. These moments, as a manager, they don’t come around too often.

“It means just as much to my dad as it does to me. The family, from when you’re a young boy, they support you in football. You don’t always get good moments in football but today is a great moment for us.”

Moyes continued: “West Ham is a brilliant club in the east end of London who do a lot of work in the community. It’s a big family Club and I think it’s getting better and stronger.

“We’ve got a massive stadium that we’ve filled all season and tonight is another step on the road towards continued progress.”