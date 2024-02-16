Highlights David Moyes has provided an injury update on Michail Antonio, who will return to the squad this weekend.

Paqueta is getting closer to a return, but he won't be available for the trip to Nottingham Forest.

West Ham have missed the key duo in recent weeks and Antonio gives them another dimension in attack.

West Ham United stars Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio have been unavailable for selection for David Moyes for a while, and the Scottish manager has provided an update on their fitness ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Hammers have endured many injury problems this season, especially in attack, with Moyes forced to utilise Jarrod Bowen in an unfamiliar centre-forward role. Although the England international has performed well out of position, it would be a welcome boost for Moyes if he's able to play his players in their favoured roles.

Paqueta ruled out, but Antonio is back

Speaking to the media before West Ham's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest, Moyes has confirmed that Antonio is back with the squad. However, he's also provided an update on Paqueta, but the Brazilian international won't be returning for this one...

"Lucas Paqueta is not fit and available for tomorrow. He's been on the grass for a couple of days, but he's not ready yet. We've missed Lucas loads. We've had a few players out recently, but I can see other teams who have had similar issues, and that's part of the game. Michail Antonio's back available. We need to see exactly how he is, but he's back in the squad."

Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio - Premier League 2023/2024 Paqueta Antonio Overall rating 7.18 6.74 Appearances 18 11 (1) Minutes 1522 823 Goals 2 2 Assists 5 2 Key passes per game 1.4 0.5 Aerial duels won per game 1.8 1.3 According to WhoScored - as of 16/02/2024

Antonio being back and available is a huge boost for the Hammers, but Moyes' comments suggested he might not be available to start the game. Paqueta appears to be edging closer to a return, but the trip to Forest comes too soon for the former Lyon man.

Lucas Paqueta could help save David Moyes

Moyes' future is in doubt

Reports have suggested that contract talks between West Ham and Moyes have stalled after the Hammers were defeated 6-0 by Arsenal at the London Stadium. The capital club have struggled in recent weeks, coinciding with Paqueta being unavailable.

If the Brazilian international can return and produce similar performances to what he was showing earlier in the season, then it would be a huge boost to Moyes' chances of staying in the job for a longer period. Paqueta provides a goalscoring and creative threat in the final third for the Hammers, and he's undoubtedly one of the first names on the teamsheet for Moyes.

Although some of West Ham's results have been unacceptable, injuries have absolutely played a part.