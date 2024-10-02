Former West Ham boss David Moyes is in line for a shock return to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace now being named as a potential destination for the Scottish tactician alongside Everton, according to Hammers News.

The ex-Manchester United manager has been unemployed since leaving the London Stadium at the end of his contract in the summer, but reports suggest Moyes has been sounded out for a big comeback by the Eagles, who have endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 season after collecting just three points from the first six rounds of games.

After a promising end to last season, Palace manager Oliver Glasner is now seeing pressure mount at Selhurst Park, as the club sit third-bottom of the table at the start of October and remain without a Premier League victory in the new campaign.

Several names have been linked with replacing the Austrian at the helm already, months after Glasner finished the league campaign on a seven-game unbeaten streak, lifting Palace to a 10th-place finish.

Moyes Linked with Crystal Palace Job

Months after leaving West Ham

According to Hammers News, Crystal Palace chairman and co-owner Steve Parish could consider sacking Glasner if the Eagles are heavily beaten by Liverpool this weekend.

However, it remains to be seen if Palace would be willing to offer Moyes a return to management, four months after he left West Ham by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The 61-year-old has also been linked with a return to Goodison Park, and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed he would be open to the job, but pressure on current boss Sean Dyche has eased after their first win of the season over Palace this past weekend.

During his four-and-a-half-year spell at the London Stadium, the former Everton manager secured two top-seven Premier League finishes and led the club to victory in the 2023 Europa Conference League final – West Ham’s first major trophy in over four decades.

David Moyes West Ham Record (2020-2024) Games 230 Wins 103 Draws 43 Losses 84 Goals scored / conceded 365 / 320 Points per game 1.53

Over his 11-year tenure at Goodison Park, Moyes transformed Everton from bottom-half strugglers to a consistently top-eight team, nearly breaking into the Champions League places in his final season in charge in 2013.

Moyes left Merseyside at the end of his contract to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but his time at Old Trafford ended prematurely in April 2014, after just 51 games in charge.

Adam Wharton Injury Latest

Playing through ‘pain barrier’

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is playing through a ‘pain barrier’ after carrying a groin problem into the new season, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has reported.

The England international has been hampered by the setback since Euro 2024, where he complained of the injury while in Germany with the England squad.

Wharton has started all six of Crystal Palace’s games so far this season, amassing 478 minutes of action under Oliver Glasner and playing a key role in the Austrian manager’s midfield.

The injury saw the 20-year-old withdraw from the England Under-21 squad at the start of September, after it was revealed he had been taking painkillers to get through Premier League games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.