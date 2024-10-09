David Moyes and Graham Potter are both 'very keen' on the potentially vacant Wolverhampton Wanderers job, with the pressure continuing to grow on Gary O'Neil, according to Football Insider.

Wolves have endured a miserable start to the new campaign, accumulating just one point from their opening seven fixtures, and are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League. As a result, O'Neil's position is understandably under threat, although the West Midlands club's hierarchy aren't eager to make a kneejerk reaction after a poor start.

However, it's plausible that if results don't improve in the near future, the club could be in the market for a new head coach, with Moyes and Potter said to be attracted to taking over at an established top flight club, and would be interested in engaging in conversations about the potential vacancy.

Moyes and Potter 'Very Keen' On Wolves

O'Neil could be sacked soon

Replacing Julen Lopetegui just days before the start of last season, O'Neil arrived at Wolves in a difficult position. Inheriting a squad that had gone stale and was tipped by many to be in a relegation battle, the former Bournemouth manager comfortably led the Midlanders to retaining their Premier League status.

However, having lost star players Max Kilman and Pedro Neto this summer to West Ham and Chelsea respectively, the Englishman has found himself up against it once again. A dire start, that has seen Wolves concede 21 goals in seven matches, six more than other side, means relegation appears a distinct possibility for the Old Gold.

Football Insider report that the Molineux executives want to support O'Neil, and give him as much backing as possible, in an attempt to allow him to solve the situation himself. However, the report also indicates that the hierarchy are concerned over the manner of performances, and if these do not improve, then their man in the dugout is likely to receive his marching orders.

Moyes, who was labelled "incredible" by Jurgen Klopp, is on the market after leaving West Ham this summer after a lengthy tenure in East London, and is said to be keen on the prospect of taking charge at Molineux. However, Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing the Scotsman, while he's also said to welcome a return to former club Everton according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Meanwhile, Potter, who has also been described as "incredible", is also in the frame to take the Wolves job. The tactician has been out of action since April 2023 after being dismissed by Chelsea, but could be eager to make his long-awaited return to management.

O'Neil's Wolves Record Matches Managed 54 Wins 18 Draws 9 Losses 27 Win Percentage 33%

Wolves Labelled 'Worst Team in the League'

Simon Jordan is not impressed with O'Neil's outfit

Being rock bottom after seven matches inevitably draws criticism, and Gary O'Neil's team have been labelled by Simon Jordan as 'the worst team in the Premier League'. The radio personality launched an attack on Wolves, although defended the owner's more conservative approach in recent times after their early spending flurry when winning promotion from the Championship back in 2018.

It doesn't get much easier for O'Neil to kick back on these claims after the international break, as Wolves host champions Manchester City at Molineux, before travelling to the south coast to take on high-flying Brighton. A favourable run of fixtures follows that, with games against Crystal Palace, Southampton, Everton, Ipswich and Leicester to come before Christmas, that could save O'Neil's job.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 09/10/2024