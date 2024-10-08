Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag is walking on a tightrope at Old Trafford in light of his side’s poorest start to a season in the English top flight since the division’s rebranding in 1992. The Red Devils, heading into the October international break, are sitting in 14th with just two wins from seven.

The Dutchman survived an end-of-season review – spearheaded by minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team – but he has found himself under further scrutiny after showing no lack of direction or identity since the new campaign got underway.

That said, there is a former Manchester United manager who is under the assumption that Ten Hag, 54, has much more to give to those associated with the 13-time Premier League champions and should be credited for the way he has handled the copious amounts of pressure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Southampton (4) have scored fewer goals than Manchester United (5) in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

David Moyes, Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor in 2013, has recently suggested that Ten Hag, formerly of Ajax and FC Utrecht, is doing a ‘brilliant job’ at the club and should be commended for navigating through such a difficult period in his managerial career by not ‘ducking’ any questions from the media.

Moyes: Ten Hag is Doing a Brilliant Job

‘I don’t see him ducking any questions or media interviews’

Close

Contrary to the ever-growing criticism surrounding the Manchester United boss, Glasgow-born Moyes – who was prevented from signing the likes of Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Cesc Fabregas during his less-than-impressive stint – has praised Ten Hag for his durability in such tough circumstances, saying:

"I think he [Ten Hag] is doing a brilliant job. I think he's showed brilliant resilience in the situation he's in. I think he should be credited for how well he's conducted himself. As far as I know, I don't see him ducking any questions or any media interviews that you people put forward to him.

Speaking from his own personal experience, the Scotsman insisted that Ten Hag should receive more admiration than he recently has done. Being the Manchester United manager comes with its hardships, of course, and that’s why Moyes has sung the praises of the under-fire custodian. Whether the kind words from Moyes will play into his hands in Ratcliffe and his entourage’s thinking remains unknown. Nonetheless, he said:

“I think you have to give him great credit for that. But it’s a job which is going to attract immense pressure with people talking. So, I have to say, I think he’s doing a brilliant job.”

Inside Ten Hag’s Man Utd Tenure

Dutchman has won back-to-back trophies since his appointment

Close

What you cannot take away from Ten Hag’s tenure in the Old Trafford dugout is his success in terms of winning silverware. While the football hasn’t always been pretty, delivering trophies after what has been a dismal post-Ferguson era has been appreciated by the club’s faithful fan base.

Though, some supporters have begun to realise that his success – particularly his FA Cup final victory over local rivals, Manchester City – was a main factor to why he managed to retain his job after finishing eighth in the Premier League – the club’s worst finish since 1992.

Erik ten Hag - Man Utd Statistics Appointed 01/07/22 In charge until (expected) 30/06/26 Matches 125 Wins 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Points per match 1.86

The recurring theme from Ten Hag’s 125-game tutelage of the once-brilliant club is that, while performances and results have not been as fruitful as some expected, he knows how to win on the big stage.

His side’s latest string of results – a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, a 3-3 draw with Porto in the Europa League and a goalless draw with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa – has seen a large part of the Old Trafford faithful turn against him – but could his time be over in the near future?

Man Utd Chiefs Finish Meeting in London

Thomas Tuchel out of the running

Close

Following their 0-0 draw with Champions League-level Aston Villa, club chiefs – Ratcliffe included – made the short trip from Birmingham to London to discuss all matters at the club, including the immediate future of Ten Hag, who has overseen a handful of Manchester United’s worst defeats since Ferguson’s departure 11 years ago.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, however, the Red Devils’ meeting has come to an end and there is no indication that they are readying up a replacement, proving they think Ten Hag is the man to continue at the helm.

Prior to the seven-hour meeting taking place, a name that crept up in reports was that of former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, however, the club are not in talks with any potential replacements, which includes the out-of-work German.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/10/24