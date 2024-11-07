David Moyes says Ruben Amorim should prioritise raising Manchester United players’ work rate as one of his first tasks at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old tactician is set to take charge of the Red Devils next week, and Moyes has now offered him a piece of advice ahead of his first test against Ipswich Town on 24 November.

The Scottish manager, who led United for 51 matches during the 2013/14 season, acknowledged that Amorim is inheriting a talented group of players but raised concerns over their efforts on the pitch.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Moyes suggested that increasing the work rate of United's players should be Amorim's first priority when he arrives at Carrington next week:

“I actually think Manchester United got really, really talented players. But I think the point you made, Jill, about work rate – that would be the first thing.”

Amorim will have nearly two weeks to implement his tactical changes at United during the international break, after managing his final Sporting Lisbon game against Braga this Sunday.

At 39, he will become the youngest Man United manager since the 1960s and joins the club as one of Europe’s most promising coaches.

The former Benfica midfielder has led Sporting to two league titles, in 2021 and 2024, as well as two cup victories, in 2021 and 2022.

United, meanwhile, have just two matches left under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy - a must-win Europa League clash with PAOK on Thursday and a Premier League meeting with Leicester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils will hope to return to winning ways after last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford and climb up the league table.

After 10 games, the 20-time Premier League champions sit 13th in the division, with just 12 points and a mere nine goals scored.

Only bottom-five sides Crystal Palace and Southampton have scored fewer this term, with eight and seven goals respectively.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-24) Games 230 Wins 164 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 511 Goals conceded 200 Points per game 2.28

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-11-24.