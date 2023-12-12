Highlights The pressure on David Moyes has been building ever since Sunday's shock hammering at the hands of Fulham.

Results have been mixed for Moyes this season, with the Hammers having struggled for consistency.

The Fulham result comes at a bad time for Moyes, as talk around his future at West Ham is beginning to pick up.

West Ham United manager David Moyes now faces a crucial few weeks in charge of the Hammers, with chatter about his job security coming under threat beginning to grow.

Journalist Paul Brown believes the Scottish manager cannot afford another performance like the one on display against Fulham, should Moyes wish to retain his status as West Ham boss heading into the new year. The Hammers were dismantled by their London counterparts at the weekend, with some questioning whether Moyes should be sacked before their next outing.

However, while the West Ham board are likely to back Moyes with their full support, it's clear the club are considering their next step, with the incumbent gaffer's contract due to expire in the summer.

Moyes under pressure after Fulham hammering

In what was one of the shock results of the weekend, West Ham conceded five goals without return away at Craven Cottage, ending what had previously been a positive week for the Hammers on a miserable note. Just four days prior Moyes' side had travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for another all-London clash, where West Ham came from behind to beat rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a gutsy second-half performance.

A performance with very few positives to take from it, Moyes was quick to point out that West Ham's schedule had left them at somewhat of a disadvantage, given they had one less day to prepare for the weekend clash. With most Premier League clubs having featured on either Tuesday or Wednesday, West Ham were just one of four teams that were forced to play their midweek contest on Thursday.

Something which Moyes picked up on during his post-match assessment:

"I think the carry over from the game, we used up too much energy in midweek. We weren’t able to get ourselves back. Another Thursday fixture, Fulham had a Wednesday fixture. No excuse for the result but it played a part in it (via The Evening Standard)."

West Ham could be eyeing change in managerial dugout

While it no doubt factored into West Ham's leggy showing against Fulham, the 5-0 defeat comes at a tetchy time for Moyes, as talk around his future is begging to pick up. Given he's out of contract at the end of the season, it has been suggested that West Ham might decide to go in a new direction, by appointing a head coach when the campaign finishes.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT last month that he expects West Ham to shift their approach when Moyes leaves, going from a managerial model, to more of a head coach system, which sees the behind-scenes staff retain more control over transfers and player recruitment.

David Moyes West Ham Stats Since 2019/20 (via Transfermarkt) Matches 200 Won 94 Drawn 34 Loss 72 Win % 46.77%

One man who has been linked with the role is ex-Hammers star Michael Carrick, who has been impressing in the dugout for Championship outfit Middlesbrough. It's suggested the West Ham hierarchy have been admirers of Carrick for some time and would consider the ex-Manchester United star for the manager's job, when Moyes leaves.

The only question is, will that be mid-season or at the end of the campaign instead?

It's no secret that West Ham are currently weighing up their options in terms of the manager's role, considering Moyes' position and their next step. While his job is safe for now, journalist Brown has suggested any more heavy defeats like the one seen against Fulham could prove fatal for Moyes, should he wish to extend his spell at the east London outfit:

“You hope it doesn't knock their confidence, because they're going into a crucial part of the season. They did look like a very tired team against Fulham, it doesn't help that they're playing all these games in Europe as well. They've played a lot of games over the last couple of seasons and you could argue that their squad is not as deep as many of their rivals really, especially in certain areas. “It still seems strange that people sometimes question the job David Moyes is doing there, but the next few weeks are quite big for him as well before he goes into his meeting to sit down and discuss the future with the board. So I don't think he can afford to have too many more results like that, but I think they've shown this season because they've improved dramatically from where they were in the league last year that they should be able to put this behind them and get back to winning ways very quickly.”

Things set to get tougher for Moyes and West Ham before the new year

There's unlikely to be any respite for West Ham though, as the fixture list continues to intensify between now and the new year.

Following Thursday's Europa League group-stage decider against Freiburg, it's back to Premier League action for West Ham, as they welcome in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers to the London Stadium. A match their fanbase will expect to win, after that, it's the tough ask of a League Cup quarter-final against Liverpool at Anfield for the Hammers.

And as if that wasn't difficult enough, West Ham's festive double sees them take on Man United and Arsenal, suggesting points could be in short supply this Christmas for Moyes and Co.