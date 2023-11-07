Highlights David Moyes and Tim Steidten have a rocky relationship, with disagreements about how the club should be rebuilt.

West Ham may be looking to replace Moyes with a younger, up-and-coming manager who aligns better with Steidten's vision.

The Scottish manager's future is far from certain.

West Ham United manager David Moyes could have entered his final season at the club, and journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT what type of manager Tim Steidten will be eyeing up to replace him.

The Hammers are going through a tricky spell on the pitch and a transitional season off it, with Steidten arriving earlier in the year and the club going in a different direction. Although Moyes did the unthinkable last campaign, guiding the capital club to winning the Europa Conference League, their performances in the Premier League have been underwhelming.

There were reports earlier in the season of disagreements between Steidten and Moyes in terms of transfer targets, so we could see West Ham looking for a manager whose views align more accurately with the technical director and the vision of the club. However, the Scottish manager has plenty of credit in the bank after ending West Ham's long wait for a trophy.

Tim Steidten and David Moyes have a rocky relationship

When Steidten arrived earlier in the year, before the current campaign had begun, Moyes was forced to get used to working with someone above him making major decisions, something he wasn't used to for most of his career. With Everton, Moyes was given plenty of responsibility to control the football club, not just coach the team. Nowadays, many modern clubs have a head coach who controls on-the-pitch and training ground matters, whilst someone above them will deal with off-the-pitch stuff.

Per The Athletic, Moyes and Steidten widely disagree on how the club should be rebuilt, which isn't a good sign for the former, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign. Steidten certainly holds the cards in this situation and Moyes is running the risk of West Ham not looking to extend his deal, and a drop in form over the last few games won't help his cause.

Premier League Form Table (Last Six Games) Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 16th - Fulham 6 1 2 3 5 17th - West Ham 6 1 1 4 4 18th - Bournemouth 6 1 0 5 3 19th - Sheffield United 6 1 0 5 3 20th - Burnley 6 0 0 6 0 All stats according to Transfermarkt

The earlier report from The Athletic details how Steidten liked to sign players from beyond the major European leagues in previous roles, whereas Moyes is more of a traditional manager, liking to bring in players he trusts who have experience in England. Steidten, for example, brought in the likes of Piero Hincapie and Edmond Tapsoba for Bayer Leverkusen, from Argentina and Portugal respectively.

Brown has suggested that previously, West Ham were interested in appointing the likes of Marcelo Bielsa and Rafa Benitez, but he expects their shortlist to be slightly different now that Steidten is involved in discussions. The journalist adds that the Hammers are likely to be looking to bring in an up-and-coming, younger manager when Moyes eventually departs, but he doesn't believe a decision to be imminent. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It's really hard to know because the owners there had their favourites. Before Moyes, they were big admirers of people like Marcelo Bielsa and Rafa Benitez, but I suspect that with Tim Steidten coming in, those kind of managers would not be high on his wish list if the club was to make a change. So you'd be more likely to see West Ham trying to go for more of a younger, up-and-coming manager I think if a change is coming. But I don't think one is imminent just yet. I think things will become clearer nearer to Christmas when the club starts making transfer plans and talking to the current manager about his contract. So I think we'll know a little more in the coming weeks."

The Hammers could now go in a different direction

As previously mentioned, we're in a transitional moment for the Hammers. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that we could see the capital club going in a different direction, potentially bringing in a manager who aligns with the ideas of Steidten.

It's even been claimed by Football Insider that due diligence has already begun by the powers that be at the London Stadium in terms of searching for their next manager. Although Moyes might not be in immediate danger of being sacked, there appears to be no guarantee that his contract will be extended beyond next summer.

