Highlights West Ham manager David Moyes isn't expected to be sacked, despite frustrations among some supporters.

Results have been sketchy at times this season, with speculation surrounding Moyes' future having shadowed his campaign so far.

While Moyes isn't likely to face the sack, there is talk about West Ham appointing a new boss in the summer, as the Scottish coach's contract is set to expire.

West Ham United manager David Moyes is expected to be in charge at the London Stadium for 'a while yet', despite claims the Hammers are open to replacing him, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a mixed season for West Ham, who on the whole have enjoyed mainly positive results in both league and European action, but have suffered some humiliating losses at times. With Moyes' contract up at the end of the season, there has been some chatter about West Ham's desire to replace the Scottish manager, but Brown doesn't expect a new managerial appointment to come anytime soon.

West Ham bounce back after Fulham fumble

Suffering one of the worst defeats of Moyes' West Ham tenure last weekend, a jaded Hammers side succumbed to a 5-0 drubbing against fellow London outfit Fulham. The Europa Conference League winners were able to put the defeat behind them in midweek, bouncing back with an assured victory against SC Freiburg in the Europa League, but Sunday's triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers would've no doubt impressed Moyes the most.

Despatching a sluggish Wolves side 3-0, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen all shone for the east Londoners, as they put the Fulham loss behind them in commanding style. It came at a good time for Moyes, as talk surrounding his future at the club was beginning to pick up.

Moyes future under threat by new West Ham direction

Journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT last week that Moyes needed to see a reaction from his players or risk his job at the London Stadium coming under threat. Hinting any more performances like the one that saw West Ham lose 5-0 to Fulham could lead to Moyes facing the sack midway through the campaign.

Speculation surrounding his job security is nothing new, especially given the Scottish coach's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT last month that West Ham would likely adopt a new approach when appointing their next gaffer, mooting it would probably be a head coach style appointment, who could work alongside a director of football, instead of an all-action manager like Moyes.

Former Hammers star Michael Carrick has been mentioned as a potential option, with the ex-Manchester United midfielder having impressed ever since taking the reins at Championship side Middlesbrough. But despite the outside noise, it's now suggested Moyes is unlikely to be leaving West Ham anytime soon.

When quizzed about the latest in regard to Moyes' time at West Ham, Brown reassured the club's faithful that the 60-year-old's position as boss was safe for now. Claiming the West Ham hierarchy were happy with the direction he is taking the club, despite the odd shaky result, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“They've had the odd bad result this season. But I still see a team that is improving rather than going backwards. I think there will always be a section of the West Ham fanbase that just doesn't like this manager and doesn't think his philosophy or style of play matches what they like to see. But I think it’s very hard to criticise the job he's been doing because he's had a huge amount of success there at West Ham and personally I think he'll be there for a while yet.”

Christmas period could prove decisive for Moyes at West Ham

A month is a long time in football and while Moyes is said to be safe right now, things could change following a string of bad results. And with the fixtures coming every few days at this time of year, the pressure to deliver results has rarely been higher for Moyes.

West Ham United - Next Six Fixtures Liverpool (A) - 20/12/2023 Man United (H) - 23/12/2023 Arsenal (A) - 28/12/2023 Brighton (H) - 02/01/2024 Bristol City (A) - 07/01/2024 Sheff United (A) - 21/01/2024

That's because West Ham are heading into what could prove to be a season-defining run of matches, starting with Wednesday's trip to Anfield for the League Cup quarter-final against Liverpool. It's just under 20 years since West Ham last reached a domestic cup final, which they of course went on to lose against Liverpool, but given the experience they picked up with last season's Europa Conference League win, there is a growing feeling this could be their year in the Carabao Cup.

Back in the Premier League and the matches don't seem to get any easier for the capital club, as their next three league outings come against Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion. With qualification for Europa via the league still a possibility for West Ham this season, picking up points against fellow continental challengers will be crucial for the east London outfit, or they could risk being cut adrift from the top half of the table.