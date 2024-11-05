David Moyes has revealed that he's been watching West Ham United's recent matches under new boss Julen Lopetegui, and is 'expecting more' from the players.

The Scotsman was dismissed from his position as Hammers manager this summer after his contract expired, and replaced by former Real Madrid head coach Lopetegui. The Irons have subsequently endured a difficult start to life under the Spaniard, winning just three of their opening ten Premier League matches, a return that sees them sitting in 14th.

As a result, Lopetegui is under pressure to reverse the team's fortunes, although he's said to not be at immediate threat of being given his marching orders. Moyes has admitted he still watches his old club, and has attributed their early season failings to players within the East Londoners' squad not meeting his expectations.

West Ham Players Not Meeting Moyes' Expectations

They've been under-performing

After four and a half years at the London Stadium, and a further six months in a stint prior to that, Moyes departed East London having led West Ham to their first major honour since 1999, defeating Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in 2023. Despite the ex-Everton boss' success with the claret and blue, there was a feeling amongst Hammers supporters and the club's hierarchy that this summer was the time for change.

However, new head coach Lopetegui hasn't hit the ground running, and is already facing the brunt of fans' frustrations and media scrutiny. Moyes has chimed in on these early season struggles, speaking on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

Whilst waxing lyrical about winger Jarrod Bowen, the 61-year-old commented on West Ham's form:

"Jarrod is a super player, and he continually improves. The levels he's come through, from Hereford to Hull, got himself to West Ham and made the England squad. He's done so, so well, and actually, captaining West Ham now is a big thing, so he's done great. But, I do think that there's a lot of really good players in that group. At times, I'm watching and I'm saying, you know, I'm expecting a bit more from some of them as well."

Moyes' Managerial Record at West Ham Matches Managed 261 Wins 112 Draws 53 Losses 96 Win Percentage 42.9%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 04/11/2024