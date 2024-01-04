Highlights West Ham manager David Moyes is likely to extend his contract as he sees the club as a long-term project.

Moyes has built a successful team with the recent Europa Conference League win and is pushing for European positions in the Premier League.

West Ham may look to sign a new striker, such as Chelsea's Armando Broja, as Michail Antonio's injury leaves the team lacking options upfront.

West Ham United manager David Moyes extending his contract at the London Stadium is ‘only a matter of time’, and journalist Paul Brown, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has explained why he has the tools to turn his side into regular top four challengers in the Premier League.

Back in December 2019, the east Londoners re-appointed the now 60-year-old as a replacement for the outgoing Manuel Pellegrini and while his second stint at the helm has been somewhat tumultuous, the West Ham hierarchy’s faith is beginning to pay off with them turning into a brilliant top tier outfit.

Last season, West Ham ended their 43-year trophy drought by winning the Europa Conference League final against Serie A side Fiorentina and had Jarrod Bowen's last-gasp winner to thank for their success, but Moyes and his entourage are keen to better that this season around.

David Moyes’ impressive West Ham squad

On the back of West Ham’s Europa Conference League success, Moyes was clever in the market as he looked to enrich his squad further. The Scot may have spent just shy of £120 million in the summer, per Transfermarkt, but having the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse at his disposal has boosted their chances of securing European action, in whatever shape or form, once again this term.

And while the incomings have been relatively promising, Moyes is looking to offload up to ‘four or five’ players in January transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT, as a means of trimming his squad and freeing up space and cash to bring in new faces. Currently sitting in sixth spot in England’s top tier, Moyes’ side could mount a serious charge for the four sacred Champions League slots come May if they appropriately add to their roster.

Interestingly, earlier in the season, the pressure on Moyes’ shoulders was growing as he struggled to get a tune out of his outfit, with Brown revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the capital club had endured ‘some tension’ behind the scenes involving the Scotsman. In November, per talkSPORT, his job was not believed to be in imminent danger but the likelihood of him being offered a contract extension was very slim - but given the turnaround we've witnessed, his job is certainly secure for now.

Since being in charge of the Hammers for a second time, Moyes has added 206 games to his CV and boasts a respectable points per match ratio of 1.60. And now, with his current £4 million-per-year contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, the belief is that he could be staying in the dugout for a bit longer.

David Moyes' West Ham Statistics (as of 03/01/24) From - Until Matches W D L Points per game 29/12/19 - Present 206 98 35 73 1.60 07/11/17 - 16/06/18 31 9 10 12 1.19 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Paul Brown on David Moyes’ positive future

On the current state of play at the London Stadium, Brown suggested that it is ‘only a matter of time’ until Moyes puts pen to paper on a new deal. Suggesting that the former Everton boss views West Ham as more of a long-term project rather than an immediate process, the journalist believes that he has the ability to turn his side into consistent challengers at the summit of the top flight. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I think it's only a matter of time really before Moyes does sign a new contract. He wants to stay, he feels like he's building something for the future. Whenever we speak to him, he makes the point that he feels like a builder rather than someone who is going to bring you instant success. He has actually made West Ham pretty successful with the European trophy, and they're pushing around the European positions again in the Premier League right now, but I think he has a long-term vision for the club. And I think if they're patient and stick with him, he'll have them consistently competing at the top end of the Premier League for many years to come, personally.”

West Ham eye Broja amid Antonio injury woes

Should the London club manage to offload those deemed surplus to requirements in January, some new incomings would most likely be sanctioned in turn. One area in particular that is crying out for reinforcements is the striker department, with Michail Antonio in the queue for the treatment table and Bowen, a winger by trade, currently being deployed through the middle.

While Bowen has performed out of his skin in West Ham’s solitary striker berth, the opportunity to sign a new centre forward is too good to turn down for Moyes and his recruitment staff. As such, they have reinvested their interest in Chelsea ace Armando Broja as Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the 17-cap Albania international has been scouted ‘extensively’ by West Ham.

It's a transfer that ever so nearly came to fruition back in July 2022 with the Guardian revealing that both London clubs were ‘close’ to agreeing personal terms for the frontman. Broja, who is typically on the fringes of a bloated Chelsea side with just 447 minutes under his belt this campaign, may pounce at the opportunity of leading the line for Moyes given game time in west London is looking increasingly scarce.