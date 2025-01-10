David Moyes is reportedly interested in a second stint as Everton manager following Sean Dyche's sacking on Thursday, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

After a spell of bad results, and a lack of threat going forward, Sean Dyche was sacked by the Merseyside club, and Bailey has revealed that Moyes is keen on returning to Goodison Park. The Scottish manager spent 11 years at Everton, between 2002 and 2013, before being appointed as Manchester United manager, and is looking to save their fortunes once again.

The Toffees are currently 16th in the Premier League, just one point above safety and are the second-lowest goalscorers in the league. Their lack of threat going forward is one of many reasons for Dyche's departure, as the club look to improve their performances and results. Former AC Milan boss Paulo Fonsesca is another name that has been tipped for the job, but they may opt for David Moyes - described as "unbelievable" by Sam Allardyce - due to his knowledge of the league and familiarity with the club.

Moyes has Enjoyed Long Managerial Career

The former West Ham man is a Premier League legend

Starting out at Preston, Moyes won the Division Two title, before missing out on promotion to the Premier League in the Division One play-off final where they lost 3-0 to Bolton. His performances at Preston led to him being appointed Everton manager in 2002.

At Everton, he helped to establish the Toffees as a top seven side in the division, including qualifying for the Europa League on three occasions, as he cemented himself as one of the club's best-ever managers. His work at Goodison Park resulted in him being appointed as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Man United, however he was unable to replicate the work of the legendary manager before he was sacked in April 2014.

Underwhelming spells with Real Sociedad and Sunderland followed, before two excellent spells with West Ham. His most notable moment was in 2023, as he won the Europa Conference League with West Ham, in what was one of the club's greatest ever days.

Moyes has enjoyed an excellent managerial career, which may be set to continue back at Goodison Park.

