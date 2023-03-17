West Ham United face the ‘big question’ of who would replace manager David Moyes should they decide to sack him, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Scottish tactician is under pressure at the London Stadium thanks to a hugely disappointing season domestically, but there doesn’t appear to be an obvious candidate to succeed him.

West Ham news – David Moyes

A report from the Daily Mail in January claimed that Moyes’ continued presence in the West Ham hot seat was largely testament to his strong relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

However, it was also stated that the 59-year-old would unlikely still be the capital club’s boss if there was a real chance of replacing him with someone viewed as an upgrade.

First-choice candidates Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel were understandably viewed as out-of-reach due to West Ham’s struggles this season, while former Wolves chief Nuno Espirito Santo would cost too much.

Only goal difference is keeping the east London outfit above the relegation zone at this moment in time, though, as the scrutiny on Moyes continues to mount.

Should West Ham’s situation worsen, then Moyes’ position may become untenable, but he will seemingly be given every opportunity to turn their fortunes around.

What has Jones said about Moyes?

When asked for an update on Moyes, Jones disclosed that he also believes the lack of alternative options was a key reason behind West Ham’s loyalty to him.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I totally understand fans that want to move beyond David Moyes and think that this is the time for that to happen.

“But for that to happen, there has to be an obvious choice for them to turn to. And every time they suffer a setback, and you question whether Moyes can continue any longer, the big question is, ‘okay, so what next?’”

Does Moyes deserve more time?

Moyes has undoubtedly overseen one of the most successful periods in West Ham’s modern history, guiding them to consecutive top-seven finishes in the Premier League.

A run to the Europa League semi-finals last term will also live long in the memory of Irons fans, and they have continued to thrive in the Europa Conference League this time around.

Nevertheless, the threat of dropping into the Championship next term is very prevalent, and Moyes has been backed to the tune of around £170 million over the last two transfer windows.

Time is surely running out for Moyes, therefore, and a relegation six-pointer with Southampton immediately after the international break could dictate his future.