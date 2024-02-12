Highlights West Ham manager David Moyes could be under pressure after a heavy defeat against Arsenal.

Contract talks between West Ham and Moyes have stalled due to their recent dip in form.

The data suggests West Ham may be fortunate to be sitting in eighth place in the Premier League.

West Ham United manager David Moyes could be under immense pressure after a heavy defeat at home to Arsenal, and his long-term future at the London Stadium is in doubt, according to reports. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Hammers hold all the cards, and they could remain patient when it comes to offering him a new deal by seeing how the remainder of the campaign pans out.

Moyes has done an impressive job during his most recent spell at the club, but the data suggests he's maybe quite fortunate to have his side competing in the top half of the Premier League.

Contract talks stall between Moyes and West Ham

As per MailOnline, contract talks between West Ham and Moyes have stalled after a worrying dip in form at the London Stadium. The Hammers have failed to win in their last seven games, and a large section of the fanbase opted to head for the exits before the second half after West Ham were 4-0 down by half-time. The capital club were ready to hand the Scottish manager a new contract which would extend his stay until 2026, with his current deal expiring this summer, but there is now pressure on Moyes to improve their form over the next few weeks.

Speaking on the heavy defeat, Moyes admitted that it was a 'terrible' day at the office and he understands that fans opted to leave the London Stadium early...

“Undoubtedly, we’ve had a terrible day today and I understand them [the fans] leaving but sometimes at football clubs you are going to have bad days. Today we had a bad day and I certainly won’t forget the good ones."

Related West Ham manager David Moyes and Tim Steidten have 'no love lost' between them West Ham United boss David Moyes has been involved in behind-the-scenes rifts with technical director Tim Steidten

Data suggests West Ham have been fortunate

The Hammers have conceded more than multiple bottom-half sides

Although West Ham are sitting in the top half of the Premier League table, Hammers fans are understandably frustrated by the sheer amount of goals and chances conceded this season. They could be considered slightly fortunate to be in eighth place so far this term, and they are in danger of slipping down the table after a poor run of form.

West Ham stats vs Premier League clubs 2023/2024 Statistic Output Club rank Expected goals against (xGA) 43.3 3rd Expected goals for (xG) 32.9 13th Goals conceded 42 6th Possession 40.9% 16th Touches in attacking third 2852 19th Stats according to FBref, correct as of 12/02/2024

Although the Hammers are, for the most part, getting results, the data suggests it's hardly an exciting style of play. Considering the attacking talent they have in the squad, touching the ball in the attacking third only more than Sheffield United is a worrying statistic. The capital club have brought in exciting players from around Europe over the last few transfer windows, and they are struggling to get the best out of some of them this season.