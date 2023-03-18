West Ham United are worried that David Moyes is the 'best manager they can get', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 59-year-old is going through a difficult spell at the London Stadium, but there's no doubting what he's achieved at West Ham so far.

West Ham United manager news - David Moyes

The Guardian recently reported that Moyes came close to being sacked earlier this year, but West Ham have struggled to find a suitable replacement for the Scotsman.

If results don't drastically improve, West Ham have a real chance of suffering relegation to the Championship.

After winning their Europa Conference League tie against AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening, West Ham are now in a major European quarter-final for the second season in a row, highlighting the excellent side of Moyes' management.

However, there's no doubt the Hammers board will care more about their Premier League status than advancing into the final rounds of a European competition.

Moyes managed a points-per-match of 1.19 during his first spell with West Ham, and the former Everton boss has drastically improved on that in his second term in charge, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Jones said about Moyes?

Jones has suggested that West Ham are worried about whether any potential new manager could do a better job than Moyes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There are loads of managers out there, but who's going to actually want this job? I think that's what West Ham are trying to gauge in the background while this season plays out.

"Can they actually find a manager that is a guarantee to be an improvement on Moyes? That's their big worry. Their big worry is that Moyes is actually the best manager they can get."

What's next for West Ham?

The Hammers don't play a Premier League fixture until after the international break as they face fellow relegation-threatened Southampton at the beginning of April.

In theory, it could be the perfect time to sack Moyes as a potential new manager will have plenty of time to implement new ideas on his squad.

However, as Jones mentioned, there's a worry about who would be willing to take the job.

Considering the job Moyes is doing in Europe, it may be fair to keep him in his job until the end of the season, hoping and praying he can drag them out of the relegation battle in the Premier League.