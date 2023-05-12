West Ham United could be eyeing a replacement for Michail Antonio in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have had some difficulties in attack this season.

West Ham United news - Michail Antonio

Antonio was linked with a move away from the London Stadium in the January transfer window.

TalkSPORT reported earlier in the season that West Ham were willing to listen to offers for Antonio, with Everton one of the sides showing an interest.

The Jamaican international spoke about his future at the club recently and he hasn't ruled out a summer exit.

He said: "Honestly, I've not ruled anything out. That's all I can say. Nothing has been ruled out. There are talks, so whatever happens, happens."

Gianluca Scamacca was signed last summer to compete with Antonio, with Danny Ings also signed in the winter, but none of the three have scored more than five Premier League goals this campaign, according to FBref.

What has Sheth said about West Ham?

Sheth has suggested that West Ham could look to sign a replacement for Antonio in the summer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the forward position is going to be one to look at come the summer because there is lots of speculation that Michail Antonio could make that move in the summer.

"He was making noises himself about it in January on his podcast that he does where he wasn't sure about his future at West Ham even in January.

"There was even talk that if West Ham could have brought in another striker, I think they were after Terem Moffi from Lorient. If they'd have managed to bring someone like him in, then they would have granted Antonio a move.

"I just wonder whether that's just been deferred to the summer and whether West Ham United will look at all of their options up front."

Who could West Ham sign in attack?

As Sheth mentioned, West Ham were interested in Moffi in the January window, but the Nigerian signed for OGC Nice.

A report from the Daily Mirror has recently suggested that David Moyes' side are keen on signing Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Antonio is out of contract at the end of next season, so West Ham could have to sell him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.