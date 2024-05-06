Highlights David Moyes is set to leave West Ham at the end of the season.

The Scot will leave the club after five years in charge.

Julen Lopetegui is rumoured as a potential replacement for Moyes at the Hammers.

David Moyes' near five-year stint at West Ham United is set to come to an end, with the club announcing he will leave his role as manager at the end of the 2023/24 season. Arriving in December 2019, the former Everton boss came in and transformed the club from a side battling against potential relegation to one that won the Europa Conference League.

The last few years have seen some incredible highs at the club, but there have also been some pretty noticeable lows and after last season's triumph, the side have taken a step back this time around. Despite a solid start to the campaign, their form has fallen off a cliff recently, and their recent 5-0 thumping at the hands of Chelsea proved to be the final straw.

After the humiliating loss, the club have come out and announced that the Scot will leave his role in the summer, and they will look to replace him.

Moyes Took West Ham to European Success

He rebuilt his own reputation with the team

When Moyes arrived at West Ham in December 2019, it wasn't received fondly by the club's fans. His reputation was as low as it had ever been after several disastrous spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland. His last job before the appointment was also with West Ham, and it was a disappointing spell that saw him leave after just 31 games.

He wasn't considered a top manager anymore, and when it was announced that he was replacing former Premier League-winning manager, Mauricio Pellegrini, it was regarded as a step back for the club. Instead, Moyes came back and completely transformed both the side's fortunes and his own reputation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moyes' 229 games in charge of West Ham is more than his previous four managerial stints combined

Whatever happened during the 19 months between his two stints with the club did the trick and he guided West Ham away from the relegation zone and eventually took them to Europe. Winning the Europa Conference League last season is one of the biggest highlights for the side in the 21st century.

Even this year, he took them to the latter stages of the Europa League, where they were eliminated by a late goal from the unstoppable Bayer Leverkusen. Their form domestically hasn't been great, though, so there has been speculation about Moyes' future for a while, and it was recently suggested that the club already had someone lined up to replace him.

Julen Lopetegui Could Replace Moyes

Reports online suggest that West Ham are considering him

Despite the fact it has only just been formally announced that Moyes will leave the London Stadium in the summer, there has been speculation about his departure running wild for a while now and there have even been reports that the Hammers have already begun considering who would replace him.

One name that has been brought up is former Wolverhampton Wanderers coach, Julen Lopetegui, who is said to have agreed terms with West Ham. The Spaniard sensationally quit his role with the midlands side just days before the start of the 2023/24 season and hasn't returned to management since. Still, he did wonders with Wolves last season and is an interesting suitor.