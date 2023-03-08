West Ham United’s board are ‘too scared’ to sack under-pressure manager David Moyes due to a lack of alternative options, journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The Hammers are involved in the Premier League relegation battle due to a hugely disappointing season, but Moyes doesn’t appear to be under too much pressure at this moment in time.

West Ham news – David Moyes

At present, West Ham are hovering only two places and one point above the bottom three after winning just six of their 25 top-flight fixtures to date.

Moyes does deservedly have some credit in the bank, though, given he has guided the capital club to consecutive top-seven finishes over the last couple of campaigns as well as reaching the Europa League semi-finals.

And according to the Daily Mail, the West Ham hierarchy have no plans to relieve the Scottish tactician of his duties despite a 4-0 thrashing at Brighton last time out.

It’s believed that Moyes has survived two ‘crucial junctures’ already this season, coming out victorious against both Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Only time will tell if West Ham keep faith with the 59-year-old in the long-term, but results will surely have to improve sooner rather than later if he is to stay put.

What has Jones said about Moyes?

Jones has told GMS that the West Ham chiefs ‘don’t feel confident enough’ to sack Moyes as there isn’t an obvious candidate available to replace him.

He said: “My information at the moment is that the board do not have that manager in mind that either has a high enough profile or is enough of a guarantee of success that they're going to do a better job than David Moyes that they can pull the trigger and go for it.

“They just don't feel confident enough about that at all, and until that moment comes, they're too scared to get rid of Moyes.”

Who do West Ham play next?

West Ham may be relieved that they are getting a break from their Premier League struggles when they take on Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League last-16.

The Irons then face Aston Villa, Southampton, Newcastle United, and Fulham in their next four top-flight fixtures.

Three of those games are at home for West Ham, and Moyes will surely have identified those matches as ideal opportunities to pick up some much-needed points.