Highlights The Cleveland Browns have clinched a playoff spot despite injuries, securing their second double-digit win season since 2008.

Tight end David Njoku has emerged as a premier receiving threat, posting career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Njoku's ability to break tackles and gain yards after the catch makes him a key player for the Browns, but he will face challenges against elite defenses in the playoffs.

The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot in Week 17 thanks to their 37-20 victory over the New York Jets. Despite the cascading health of the team, the Browns have secured only their second double-digit win season since 2008.

With Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb done for the year, Cleveland has had to rely on backups and unheralded players to keep their offense flowing smoothly. Joe Flacco has stepped up as a surprisingly competent quarterback, while Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt have done their collective best to help replace Chubb.

Arguably, the most crucial development for the team has been the emergence of tight end David Njoku as a premier receiving threat. Over his last four games, Njoku has been the highest-scoring tight end in fantasy football, thanks to his 28/373/4 receiving line. With the Browns on the cusp of the playoffs, how much will they need to lean on the suddenly special receiving option?

Related How Browns have overcome major injuries to reach NFL Playoffs Even as the Browns pace the league in cap space dollars spent on players currently on injured reserve, they clinched a playoff spot in Week 17.

Njoku is beating every type of defense

With Flacco as the starter, Njoku is crushing both man and zone defenses

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Njoku came out of college as an explosive-play threat; he had the second-best tight end score in the 2017 NFL Draft Combine, and his profile coming out of Miami University was littered with his "field-stretching" ability.

The Browns tried to deploy him as a deep-seam threat for years, as his average depth of target (ADOT) never fell below 6.5 yards in any of his first five campaigns in the league. The big tight end produced in that role—last year and his rookie season were particularly productive—but he never stood out as a true game-changing weapon.

That changed in 2023, as Njoku posted career highs across the board. His 81 receptions, 882 yards, and six receiving touchdowns all rank inside the top five at the position this season, and he's only getting more productive as the year goes on.

Thanks to his size and speed, Njoku has always been a man coverage beater, though he's struggled to separate consistently from rangy linebackers and bigger safeties in the past. Part of the issue stemmed from Njoku's lackluster route running (and simplified route tree) and the Browns' incessant desire to utilize him as an in-line tight end.

With Chubb and Watson injured this year, the Browns have re-emphasized getting the ball in their remaining playmakers' hands. Njoku already has 123 targets through 16 games, and the team is playing to his run-after-the-catch strengths more than ever.

His vertical seam routes still exist, but they're no longer the predominant function for his role in the offense. Tight end screens, short drag routes, and delayed flats have turned Njoku into a security blanket for Flacco, which gets him the ball more often in the open field. It's also helped him beat zone coverage, since he's simply tasked with finding a soft spot in coverage underneath rather than beating defenses over the top.

Njoku will never be an elite in-line blocker, nor has he proven capable of consistently leveraging his frame and athleticism to win contested catches. What he can do better than almost any other tight end in the league is break tackles and grind out extra yardage. The Browns are finally weaponizing that unique skill set.

Njoku is thriving as a primary option

Alongside Amari Cooper, the tight end is garnering heavy attention from opposing defenses

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are down their previous offensive epicenter, All-Pro running back Nick Chubb. In turn, that has left wide receiver Amari Cooper and Njoku as the primary threats on offense.

The duo complement each other exceptionally well. Cooper is a pristine route runner with a diverse route tree and the preternatural ability to win deep down the sideline and in tight coverage. In turn, that opens up a ton of mismatches underneath for Njoku.

While the counting stats for the tight end are impressive, his advanced stats paint the complete picture of his effect on the offense.

David Njoku 2023 TE Ranks Stat Totals/Average NFL Rank Receptions 81 T-4th Yards 882 5th TD 6 T-2nd ADOT 4.5 28th YAC/Reception 7.4 1st Broken Tackles 9 T-2nd Drop % 8.9 28th Passer Rating 89.5 24th

Njoku's drop percentage and rating when targeted are the worst they've been since his injury-plagued sophomore season in the NFL. However, that's merely a result of his evolving role in the offense as a volume receiver (and a symptom of Cleveland's poor QB play pre-Flacco). His ADOT is among the lowest in the NFL, too, yet his yards after catch and broken tackle numbers are mind-boggling.

It may be an oversimplification, but it's not a non sequitur to say that Njoku has been repurposed into, effectively, Chubb as a tight end. He gets the ball consistently near the line of scrimmage and relies on his ability to produce after receiving the touch. It's a wild schematic shift from head coach Kevin Stefanski, but it has paid tremendous dividends with Flacco thriving.

Other teams run similar safety blanket routes for their tight ends, but none (outside of George Kittle and Travis Kelce) have the YAC ability of Njoku. He may not be proving himself as an elite receiving threat the traditional way, but few teams have shown any capability of stopping this new evolution of Njoku.

Can Njoku thrive in the playoffs?

Set to face elite defenses in the postseason, how can Njoku keep excelling?

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are currently set to face the winner of the AFC South (the Jacksonville Jaguars are in first place heading into Week 18), with a potential matchup against the NFL's best defense (the Baltimore Ravens) set to follow.

Of the teams in the current AFC playoff picture, the Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs rank as top-ten defenses against opposing tight ends (as do the Browns). It won't be easy sledding for Njoku, especially if defenses can capitalize on Flacco's high turnover rate.

The Ravens project as the best bet at being able to stop Njoku—Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith, and Kyle Hamilton are an elite trio of coverage linebackers and safeties—but few offenses utilize their tight ends in the way the Browns have been using Njoku. He'll still pose a matchup nightmare for any team, and his productivity will be a key factor in how far the Browns go in the postseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.