Highlights Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

David Ornstein has confirmed that the Reds do like the England international, but a move is unlikely.

Newcastle are likely to demand an 'astronomical' fee for Gordon.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon ahead of the summer transfer window, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has now confirmed that the Reds do like the England international.

Since his move to St James' Park, Gordon has come on leaps and bounds in the North East. The English winger has been called up to represent his country on the back of some impressive displays for the Magpies, and he's now being linked with another move just over a year after signing on the dotted line at Newcastle.

Liverpool could be in the market for a new winger, especially with Mohamed Salah's future uncertain, and Gordon is no stranger to plying his trade on Merseyside.

Liverpool 'Like' Gordon but Not Expected to Pursue Him

It would take an astronomical fee

Writing in his Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has confirmed that Gordon is a player that Liverpool, alongside Manchester City, do like, but they are not expected to pursue him this summer. Newcastle are likely to charge an astronomical fee, with the Daily Star even suggesting that it could take an offer of over £100m to convince Eddie Howe's side. Ornstein said...

"Liverpool (like Manchester City and many other clubs) really like Gordon, Ian. But they are not expected to pursue the winger because Newcastle have no intention of letting him go and, even if that stance was changeable, the potential level of fee it would take to do business would be astronomical. I'm certain Gordon is staying at Newcastle this summer."

Gordon, born in Liverpool, is of course no stranger to the Merseyside area after coming through the Everton academy. Although a return to his home town might be of interest to Gordon in the future, departing so soon after joining the Magpies may not be beneficial. The English forward is flourishing and has excelled under Howe this term, so sticking around and continuing his fine form could be best for his development.

The 23-year-old moved to St James' Park for a fee of £45m in January 2023, so Newcastle demanding an 'astronomical' fee to allow him to already depart would certainly be no surprise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Anthony Gordon, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, and Ollie Watkins have hit double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

Related £85m Star Has Had 'No Conversations' to Leave Liverpool Darwin Nunez continues to divide opinion at Liverpool due to his inconsistent performances

Leroy Sane Also Linked With Liverpool Move

The Reds are in the market for a new forward

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is another winger on the shortlist of Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window. Galetti, writing for Tribal Football, also confirms that the Reds are expected an offer from Saudi Arabia when the market opens, with Sane eyed as a replacement.

The German winger might be more attainable than Gordon, with his contract expiring in 2025 and having been with the Bundesliga side for a few years now. The attraction of filling the shoes of Salah, one of Liverpool's best players in recent history, could be enough to convince the likes of Sane with a move to Anfield.

All stats courtesy of FBref