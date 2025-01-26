Arsenal are 'advancing in talks' for Sverre Nypan, and Manchester City aren't looking to enter the race for the exciting Rosenborg midfield prospect, according to David Ornstein while speaking to NBC Sports.

Nypan's stock is growing in Europe, and he's predicted to have a bright future as one of Norweigan football's shining stars, following in the footsteps of Gunners captain Martin Odegaard and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The 18-year-old midfielder is a versatile talent whose playmaking abilities have made him a first-team star at Rosenborg, with eight goals and seven assists in Eliteserien last season.

Arsenal are long-term admirers, and Mikel Arteta has targeted youth to bolster his squad for the present and the long-term throughout his reign at the Emirates. A move to one of Europe's elite looks to be on the cards for the four-cap Norway U21 international dubbed 'the next Odegaard'.

Ornstein: Arsenal Working On Deal For Nypan

The Gunners Are In Talks For The Norweigan Midfield Gem

Ornstein gave an update on Arsenal's interest in Nypan and confirmed they are in talks with the player's entourage and club over a potential deal. He refuted suggestions Manchester City are looking to sign the midfielder:

"They're working on a deal to sign Sverre Nypan, a really highly rated Norwegian midfielder, 18 years old, from Rosenborg. They're advancing in talks with his representatives and club to club, nothing has been agreed. There's no decision made on his future. Others are interested in him, such as Girona in Spain, not Manchester City."

Sverre Nypan Statistics (Eliteserien 2024) Appearances 28 Goals 8 Assists 7 Scoring Frequency 264min Goals Per Game 0.3 Shots Per Game 2.0 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes 1.4 Accurate Long Balls 1.7 (59%) Accurate Crosses 0.4 (32%) Successful Dribbles 1.4 (57%) Ground Duels Won 5.0 (57%)

Arsenal have yet to make a signing during the January transfer window, but a new attacker has been their main priority following injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. High-profile names such as RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic have been touted as potential options but deemed unlikely to move this month, which makes a potential Nypan deal one of interest and analyst Ben Mattinson described him as:

"Elite potential talent."

Time is running out for the North London giants to sign a centre-forward, and whether Arteta plans to integrate Nypan into his senior team immediately remains to be seen. The young Norweigan is a central midfielder who was used as a striker on three occasions last season but didn't register a goal in this position compared to his impressive tally of seven goals and as many assists in midfield.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/01/2025.

