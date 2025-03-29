Many thought Arsenal's pursuit of Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi took a knock when Real Madrid reportedly made progress on their interest. However, The Athletic's David Ornstein has affirmed that the Spaniard is still likely to join the Gunners this summer.

Mikel Arteta and his entourage have been interested in Zubimendi for quite some time, and it was revealed in the January transfer window that Arsenal were on the verge of completing the deal for the summer window.

With Thomas Partey and Jorginho both likely to depart at the end of the season following their contracts' expiry, Zubimendi's early arrival could be a huge boost to Arteta's imminent midfield rebuild.

Ornstein: Arsenal Still 'Expecting Zubimendi to Join'

The midfielder is a long-time Gunners target