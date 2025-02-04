RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a ‘far more realistic’ option for Arsenal this summer than Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Gunners have reportedly done ‘a lot of work’ on Sesko in recent months and appear better placed to land him than Isak as they look to boost Mikel Arteta’s frontline after the season.

According to Ornstein, Newcastle could make any potential Arsenal pursuit of Isak difficult, as they have no intention of parting ways with the Swedish striker.

Their Saudi ownership reportedly has Isak ‘at the heart of their plans’ and wants to retain him despite growing interest from Premier League rivals.

Sesko Move ‘More Realistic’ for Arsenal

In the summer transfer window

Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic’s YouTube channel, revealed that Arsenal are likely to face competition for Sesko despite their well-known interest in the 21-year-old forward:

“I think Newcastle don’t have any intention of selling him, the Saudi ownership have him at the heart of their plans, and that makes someone like Benjamin Sesko who is far more realistic. “He’s not got as good a record so far as Isak, but he’s younger, he has huge potential and qualities. Arsenal have done a lot of work on him. They probably won’t be the only team in for him.”

Sesko was heavily linked with a January move to the Emirates, just six months after rejecting Arsenal’s interest and signing a new long-term contract with Leipzig.

The Slovenia international is believed to have a gentleman’s agreement with the German club to leave after the season, despite signing fresh terms until June 2029.

Sesko - described as a "world-class talent" - has been a key player for Leipzig this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

He has netted five times in his last seven Bundesliga matches, helping Leipzig maintain their push for Champions League qualification, with the club sitting fourth in the table after 20 games.

Benjamin Sesko's Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 19 Goals 8 Assists 2 Expected goals 4.8 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,368

