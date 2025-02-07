Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as his ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Spanish tactician reportedly has Isak ‘at the top of his list’ as he looks to boost Arsenal’s frontline with a blockbuster signing after failing to do so in the winter market.

According to Ornstein, Isak is viewed as a ‘perfect’ fit for Arteta’s system, though a deal remains difficult, with Newcastle unwilling to lose the Sweden international after the season.

The Magpies instead hope the 25-year-old signs a new contract and commits his long-term future to the club, with his current deal running until June 2028.

Arteta Wants ‘Top Target’ Isak

Newcastle ‘don’t want to see him go’

Ornstein, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, revealed that Arsenal have earmarked Isak as their ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window:

“There's no doubt that he [Isak] is the player that Mikel Arteta has at the top of his list, if he was to sign a striker. “He's seen as perfect for Arsenal’s system and everything he offers, but Newcastle fans will hate hearing that, because they've got him under contract for a few years.” “Isak is the best striker in world football right now, it would seem. That's why Mikel Arteta has him as his top target. “Whether he'll be able to get him, I've got no idea. And Newcastle certainly don't want to see him go. They want to see him sign a new contract.”

Isak is on course for his best Premier League season at St James’ Park, having scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 22 top-flight appearances so far.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form lately, netting 13 goals in his last 11 games to help Newcastle maintain their push for European spots.

Arsenal were expected to reinforce their depleted frontline with a new striker in January but ended up doing no business despite being offered multiple opportunities.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners rejected a move for AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata after being presented a chance to sign the 32-year-old on loan.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 17 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 106 Minutes played 1,807

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.