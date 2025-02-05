Aston Villa were open to striking a deal with Arsenal for striker Ollie Watkins late in the winter transfer window, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Villans reportedly ‘gave Arsenal the opportunity’ to negotiate for the England international in the final days of the market but were unimpressed with their initial £40m offer.

According to Ornstein, Villa were prepared to part ways with Watkins for around £60m, but Arsenal saw that as too costly, considering the striker is 29 years old and ‘probably not worth that much’.

The Gunners were expected to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s frontline in January but endured a quiet window without making a single signing.

Arsenal Eyed Late Ollie Watkins Deal

Aston Villa were open to talks

Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, revealed that Villa were willing to at least have a conversation with Arsenal over Watkins.

However, the two clubs’ valuations of the 29-year-old - who has been described as "world-class" by the Up the Villans YouTube channel - were too far apart:

“On Watkins, naturally these things are not easy when it gets to such a late point in the window. Clearly, Villa gave Arsenal the opportunity to do this deal or have a conversation on the basis of a £60 million possibility. “That was something clearly Arsenal were not prepared to do at that value for a 29-year-old, who in their eyes is probably not worth that much. “They decided to suggest around the £40m mark. Villa were being serious when they suggested £60 million because that’s where they value him and if they need to make the numbers work, with PSR and whatever else. “That’s what they would have been prepared to have a conversation for. We don’t know if it would have led to an offer being accepted, but the door was clearly opened at that level and Arsenal weren’t prepared to go there."

Arsenal targeted a new striker in January after losing Gabriel Jesus to a worrying injury – the Brazilian has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery.

The Gunners’ decision not to bring in a new forward means Kai Havertz will likely play almost every game from now until the end of the season.

A setback to Bukayo Saka has also left Arsenal short on the wings – the England international is expected to return in April after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League after 24 games, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. They will next face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 10 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 165 Minutes played 1,651

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Arsenal Fans Want Answers From PGMOL After Bernardo Silva and Leandro Trossard Incident There were plenty of controversies throughout Arsenal's 5-1 win over Manchester City, but an incident between Silva and Trossard went unnoticed.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-02-25.