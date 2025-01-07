Arsenal remain high on the list of Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams’ suitors, alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Gunners, who were heavily linked with the Spanish international before the season, are still keen on securing his signature in 2025 and bolstering their frontline with the 'astonishing' forward.

However, while Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to sign Williams this window, his January move to the Emirates is considered ‘highly unlikely’.

According to Ornstein, the finances involved make the deal improbable this month, as Arsenal would need to pay his full release clause – just shy of £50m (€60m) – and meet his substantial salary demands.

While his release clause was previously deemed 'well within' Arsenal's budget, Williams himself is understood to be unwilling to leave Bilbao mid-season, making a summer transfer more plausible under the current circumstances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams has scored two goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances for Bilbao this season.

Arsenal were reportedly looking into a deal for Williams in the summer transfer window, with a new winger among the agenda for Arteta, who eventually opted for a last-minute loan for Raheem Sterling.

However, injuries to the Chelsea loanee and Bukayo Saka in December have significantly depleted Arsenal’s wing options, and, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Gunners are now considering whether to bring in another wide attacker in January.

Arsenal are unlikely to make a significant financial outlay this month and are instead looking for a value-for-money deal rather than pursuing a marquee signing mid-season.

The North London side could consider another loan arrival, but they are ineligible to bring in any more players temporarily from Premier League clubs, having already secured Sterling and Neto on loan in the summer.

Arsenal are currently second in the league table after 20 games and will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.