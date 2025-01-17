David Ornstein has dropped a major bombshell for Arsenal in terms of their future transfer plans - stating that they could make a move for young Norwegian star Sverre Nypan to edge out other competition from Premier League clubs.

Nypan was massively linked with Manchester United in the summer transfer window, having burst onto the scene for Rosenborg in his home country with 13 goals in 53 games for the Trondheim-based outfit from midfield at the age of just 18. Already on the shortlist of various European sides, he's expected to move on shortly with plenty of players interested - however, Ornstein believes that the youngster would be keen on a move to Arsenal, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Martin Odegaard at the Emirates Stadium.

Ornstein: Nypan 'Very Keen' on Potential Arsenal Move

The youngster has been linked with the majority of England's biggest clubs

Speaking to The Athletic, Ornstein claimed that the Gunners are keeping an eye on Nypan as they angle for a potential move - and that he would be 'very keen' on a move to join Mikel Arteta in a bid to further his development in the centre of midfield.

Sverre Nypan's Rosenborg statistics - record by season Season and team Appearances Goals 2020/21 - reserve team 4 0 2021/22 - reserve team 6 2 2021/22 - first team 2 0 2022/23 - first team 23 5 2023/24 - first team 28 8

Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast:

“There are young players that will be on their agenda now. “I know I reported recently like Nypan from Rosenberg, one of the top young midfielders from what I’ve heard across the game, he’d be very keen on a move to Arsenal. They like him!”

It's not just Arsenal who are interested. United, Manchester City and local rivals Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in his services, and whoever wins that race will be landing a superb talent who already has vast experience in first-team football at such a young age.

As a side that already boasts the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, the Gunners could look to add to their talented teenage ranks with the likes of Nypan, and he could slot into a combative midfield with his 'elite, world-class potential'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Nypan has 33 caps for Norway's youth teams, scoring four goals.

Their midfield could boast the likes of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi next season - which is a superb trio to learn from - and with Rosenborg wanting a deal to be sorted before April, when their season starts, it could see Arsenal make their move in the January transfer window.

