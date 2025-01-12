David Ornstein claims Mikel Arteta would 'really like to sign' Nico Williams for Arsenal this month but knows a deal is unlikely.

Williams made a name for himself at the European Championships this past summer. In the final, the young Athletic Bilbao attacker netted the opener in Spain's 2-1 win over England. It was somewhat of a breakout tournament for the exciting winger, although he's already a household name in his homeland.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona after Euro 2024 but stayed put at Bilbao. The Catalans passed on a deal due to a 'lack of response' from the player.

Arsenal were in the race to sign Williams in the summer, but the Gunners opted not to swoop for the 24-cap Spain international. The Premier League giants considered reigniting interest in the forward once Barca's stance became clear.

The summer transfer window closed, and Williams remained at San Mames Stadium, picking up where he left off last season. Although not the most prolific, with two goals and five assists in 25 games across competitions, he's a real handful on the left wing.

Williams' pace and agility could be a perfect fit for Arteta. There are similarities between the Spaniard and Bukayo Saka, who will be sidelined for at least three months with a hamstring injury.

Arteta hinted at his admiration for this profile of winger when hailing Saka in October. He spoke of the England international's willingness to 'take the ball, run with the ball, be on the high press, and go full gas'.

Ornstein: Arteta Is A Long-Term Admirer Of Williams

January Move Viewed Unlikely

Ornstein gave an update on Arsenal's potential pursuit of Williams this month and revealed that Arteta is a fan of the Pamplona-born winger. He told The Athletic:

"Arteta loves Nico Williams. It's a long term admiration. He would have liked to have signed him in the past. He would really like to sign him in this January transfer window, but we all would like things in life that we can't have, and there is a good chance that he can't have Nico Williams because of the finances involved. He has a release clause that is active as we speak, which is just shy of 60 million euros."

Williams' €60 million (£50 million) release clause appears to be an issue for Arsenal. The North Londoners are under pressure to bolster Arteta's attack. Saka's injury and a lack of attacking threat have caused alarm at the Emirates this season.

A new winger could breathe new life into the Gunners' title challenge amid Gabriel Martinelli's inconsistency. The Brazilian winger is similarly not too clinical in front of goal, but has also been criticized for several unconvincing performances.

Nico Williams vs Gabriel Martinelli Respective Leagues (2024-25) Nico Williams Gabriel Martinelli Appearances 17 18 Goals 1 5 Expected Goals (xG) 2.38 3.39 Assists 3 2 Big Chances Created 4 3 Key Passes 1.8 1.2 Successful Dribbles 2.2 (39%) 1.1 (36%) Ground Duels Won 4.8 (43%) 2.6 (38%)

Williams might not be Arteta's only option this month as he looks to add more creativity in attack. Marcus Rashford's availability has alerted the club, and there are suggestions that they have 'been in contact' with Manchester United over the English forward.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/01/2025.

