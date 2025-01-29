Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would ‘love’ to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, but a move for the Spanish international is ‘not possible’ in January, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Gunners manager is reportedly an admirer of Williams, who was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates last summer, but may have to wait until after the season to pursue a deal.

According to Ornstein, while Arsenal are currently focused on signing a striker to address their injury crisis up front, they also have wider targets, including Williams.

However, a January move for the 22-year-old seems unlikely, as the winter market is ‘really complicated’ for all clubs, including the Gunners, who remain on the lookout for reinforcements up front.

Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Nico Williams

Mikel Arteta is an admirer

According to Ornstein, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Williams and may step up their pursuit in the future, given that a January move is off the table.

“They've got wider targets, such as, Arteta loves Nico Williams at Athletic Bilbao as a winger for the future, but he's liked him in the past, it's not possible this month. “This is a really complicated market. And if you think I'm just saying it for Arsenal fans, that is not the case.”

Williams has enjoyed an impressive 2024 for club and country, playing a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph and emerging as one of the most promising wingers in Europe.

The 22-year-old, praised as 'absolutely frightening' by John Bennett, has scored three goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances for Bilbao in all competitions, including three contributions in the Europa League.

Bilbao are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if Arsenal come calling after the season, as Williams is under contract until June 2027.

The Gunners may have no choice but to pay his €58m (£48m) release clause in full to bypass negotiations with the Basque club and secure the promising winger.

Nico Williams' Athletic Bilbao Stats (2024/25) Games 29 Goals 3 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 690 Minutes played 2,040

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal Make Contact Over Shock Deal for 'Phenomenal' Striker Arsenal recently made a call to understand the situation of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.