Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on loan for the rest of the season, according to David Ornstein.

The England international has been exiled from the first-team squad at Old Trafford for the best part of the last two months, having been initially dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby win over Man City in December.

Since then he has only been named in one match-day squad but hasn't featured for 12 games, with an exit looking inevitable. Now Villa have made their move for the 27-year-old forward, and a deal is close to being done.

Aston Villa Close to Signing Rashford

Loan deal with potential option to buy

According to a report by Ornstein, the two clubs are now close to agreeing a deal that would see Rashford move to the Midlands club on an initial loan until the end of the season.

While there is still work to do before there is a total agreement, it's now expected that Rashford will become part of Unai Emery's squad before Monday's transfer deadline.

A deal is likely to include a buy option to make the deal permanent in the summer, while there will also be significant salary coverage from Villa as well as bonuses to United based on appearances and performance.

GIVEMESPORT sources had been informed that Rashford was prioritising a move to Barcelona this month but the La Liga club have a difficult financial situation and couldn't afford the total package, so an official approach was never made.

But the opportunity to join Villa and play Champions League football in an attacking team is said to be something that appeals to the 138-goal forward, while the fact Emery personally requested his arrival means he will likely be a regular in the starting lineup in the second half of the season.

Villa are looking to replace Jhon Duran, who left the club this week in a deal worth in excess of £70m for Saud outfit Al-Nassr. Man Utd on the other hand could look to replace Rashford with Bayern Munich sensation Mathys Tel, having made a verbal offer to the Bundesliga side.

