Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign a striker in the January transfer market - with David Ornstein stating that Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins won't be on his way to north London, with the west Midlands club having 'no intention' of selling him amid Jhon Duran's impending move to Al-Nassr.

Ornstein posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, stating that Duran has completed his medical in London ahead of his move to Al-Nassr. He is set to fly to Saudi Arabia on Friday to finalise his proposed move from Villa to the Saudi Pro League, with a €77million (£64.5million) fee plus bonuses being agreed between the two clubs.

Personal terms are in place on a five-and-a-half-year deal, which would see the Colombian remain in the Middle East until the summer of 2030.

But crucially, Ornstein further states that Villa are now not intending to sell any other key men - and as they are to persist with one less striker, it means that Mikel Arteta's move for Watkins won't go ahead, with the Villans having no intention of agreeing on a deal to sell their other star attacker.

News emerged on Wednesday evening that Watkins was the subject of a £60million bid from Arsenal, with the Gunners having made an enquiry earlier in the week. He later started and scored for Villa on a Champions League night against Celtic that saw them finish in the top eight of the competition, but it's now thought that he won't leave with Duran's departure imminent.

Watkins has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League for the past few seasons, notching 19 goals and 13 assists for Unai Emery's side in the top-flight last season as they finished in the top four for the first time in 28 years - and having notched 69 goals in just four-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League, Watkins has become a key player under Emery's guidance.

For the Gunners, it means that they will have to toil until the deadline for a new striker, with Gabriel Jesus being out with a knee injury - and if they don't sign a new talisman, it would leave Kai Havertz with huge responsibilities to lead the line on his own.