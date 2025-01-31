Aston Villa are considering a move to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford before Monday's deadline, according to The Athletic.

The England international has been exiled at Old Trafford and is expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes, with manager Ruben Amorim adamant he won't change his mind unless Rashford changes his ways off the pitch.

Villa have lost golden boy Jhon Duran in a mega-money deal to Al-Nassr in recent days and are now desperate to replace him in their squad to ensure they aren't weakened in the second half of the season, and now Rashford has emerged as a concrete target.

Aston Villa Want Marcus Rashford

27-year-old needs convincing to join

According to the reliable David Ornstein, Villa are now in talks to sign the "world-class" winger at the personal request of manager Unai Emery following Duran's imminent exit.

Rashford had been waiting for a move to Barcelona to materialise in recent weeks, with a move to the Spanish giants his preference since an exit from Man Utd became inevitable.

However, a deal hasn't got close due to their financial constraints and Villa are now working to convince Rashford that he could revitalise his career in the Midlands while staying in the Premier League.

Rashford, who earns £350,000-per-week at Old Trafford, would likely have to take a pay cut if he were to secure a move away from the club, but Aston Villa are not short for cash after selling Duran for around £70m.

A move to Villa Park would also allow the winger to play Champions League football, after their 4-2 win over Celtic secured their qualification to the next round of the competition automatically.

Rashford will need convincing to make the switch according to Ornstein, but talks are ongoing about a move potentially taking place before the deadline on Monday night.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.