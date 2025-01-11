Chelsea are one of a number of teams eyeing a move for Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to David Ornstein.

The Napoli winger is rumoured to be leaving the club during this window, which has put clubs across Europe on red alert. Liverpool and PSG are also said to hold an interest in the Georgian, who has been one of the best attackers on the planet for the last few seasons.

The Italian club don't want to lose the man that they signed from Dinamo Batumi, but may struggle to keep him if any of the interested clubs make a serious attempt to sign him.

After some disappointing results in recent weeks, Chelsea may be looking to add some extra firepower to their forward line, as they look to return to Champions League football under Enzo Maresca. The addition of Kvaratskhelia, who has been dubbed a "superstar", could be just what they need to make it happen. Du

e to the interest in the Georgian from other clubs, it would be a very difficult deal for Chelsea to pull off, but something which could change their season if it were to go well.

Why Everybody Wants Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian has been incredible

Since joining Napoli in 2022, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored 30 goals and added 29 assists in 107 appearances, as well as guiding the club to a first league title in 33 years, when they lifted the title in 2023.

His impact has been phenomenal, and his style of play makes him one of the best wingers around. A very silky dribbler, who is also capable of scoring and assisting teammates with ease, he is set to remain at the top for a very long time.

At just 23 years old, he would be a fantastic signing for almost every club, which is why he is so sought after. The competition to acquire his signature is vast, and with both PSG and Liverpool sniffing around, it won't be an easy move for Chelsea, but one they must make. With Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto hardly being prolific, a new left-winger, who can support Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson with goal output, would be incredibly beneficial.

As Chelsea aspire to finish in the top four, with Newcastle hot on their heels, the Blues are in need of some more firepower, and the audacious signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be just the boost they need.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 29 Goals 7 Assists 4 Key passes per game 1.9 Shots per game 2.9

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics correct via WhoScored- as of 10/01/2025.