Aston Villa are reportedly set for another busy summer of transfers after the 2024/25 season concludes, and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has refused to rule out the possibility of a sale of first-team asset Jacob Ramsey.

The Englishman has made 36 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring four goals and serving up a further five assists. His performances have seen him be considered among the best at his club, and he has thus caught the eye of many upper-echelon outfits in the Premier League.

Boss Unai Emery is reluctant to part ways with Ramsey, but the potentiality is not yet entirely off the cards.

Ornstein: Ramsey Sale 'Wouldn’t Come as a Huge Surprise'

The 23-year-old has been linked with a summer transfer