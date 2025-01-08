West Ham United are expected to bolster their attack in the January transfer window to compensate for Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen’s absences, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Hammers are on the brink of appointing former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter as their new manager and are reportedly eyeing reinforcements for their frontline in the remaining weeks of January.

According to Ornstein, West Ham’s majority shareholder David Sullivan is expected to hold more power after Julen Lopetegui’s awaited sacking, including over player recruitment:

“Evermore power is going to be lying in the hands of David Sullivan as the chairman and co-owner of West Ham, and that includes January recruitment. “They need to bolster their attack in the absence of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.”

West Ham have lost both Antonio and Bowen to injuries in December, with the latter sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his foot in the 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Antonio, who was involved in a horror car crash, is expected to return to action next season – his absence may last more than 12 months.

Summer arrival Niclas Fullkrug was given a rare start in the absence of the two forwards in West Ham’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, but competition for places may soon increase, with a new forward now in the Hammers’ sights.

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League after 20 games and will face Aston Villa on Friday in the FA Cup third round, with Potter anticipated to be appointed in time for the game.

According to Ornstein, West Ham plan to part ways with Lopetegui and replace him with Potter in the next 24 hours, despite the Spanish tactician taking charge of first-team training on Wednesday morning.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-01-25.